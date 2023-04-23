2023 Governor’s Derby Celebration poster by Kentucky artist Richard Sullivan unveiled















The Governor has unveiled this year’s Governor’s Derby Celebration poster.

The artist for this year’s poster, Richard Sullivan, is a Louisville native and former pro baseball player with the Atlanta Braves. Prints of the poster can be purchased at tah.ky.gov.

“Richard’s talents extend far beyond the baseball diamond. His widely collected artwork is informed by his deep connection to the sporting world, with images that radiate energy and excitement,” said Gov. Beshear. “The work he has created for the Derby Celebration poster captures the power, joy, and celebration of experiencing the race firsthand.”

To celebrate the 149th Kentucky Derby, Richard Sullivan designed this year’s poster to portray the Commonwealth’s long-standing history of horseracing. Sullivan’s inspiration for the poster came from the energy the horses create while competing. Sullivan’s vibrant artwork captures the hopeful, bright feeling of springtime in Kentucky.

“I am so honored to have been asked to create the 2023 Governors Derby Celebration poster,” said Richard Sullivan. “As an artist and former athlete, I love capturing the raw athleticism, power and movement of the horses as they gallop down the track.

“This is such a special project for me because my mom’s family has been farming in our county since the 1820s. Horses and Kentucky are deeply ingrained in my blood. It is such an honor,” said Sullivan. “I hope the people of Kentucky really enjoy the poster and take time to appreciate what a special tradition this is in our state.”

The Kentucky Derby is the longest-running sporting event in U.S. history and an integral part of Kentucky’s horse racing history. Since 1875, the commonwealth has produced “the most exciting two minutes in sports.

“Artists have captured horse racing in Kentucky since the dawn of the industry,” said Kentucky Tourism, Arts & Heritage Cabinet Secretary Lindy Casebier. “Richard Sullivan’s work captures the energy, the excitement and the vitality of the horses racing down the stretch at the Kentucky Derby. This image is a magnificent addition to the Governor’s Derby Celebration poster legacy.”

The 149th Kentucky Derby will be held on Saturday, May 6, at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

To learn more about Kentucky artist Richard Sullivan, visit richardsullivanillustration.com.