Young Simon Kenton team battles to the end in double-overtime loss at girls state tournament















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Simon Kenton probably had the youngest starting lineup among the 16 teams in the Kentucky girls state basketball tournament, but the Pioneers battled like seasoned veterans in a first-round game against Henderson County on Thursday at Rupp Arena.

Henderson County escaped with a 56-54 win in double overtime. In the final seconds of the fourth quarter and both overtime periods, Simon Kenton had chances to win that slipped away.

It was a disappointing loss for the Pioneers, but the future looks promising since they had one eighth-grader, two freshmen and one junior in the starting lineup. The only senior was forward Emilee Eggleston, who scored 17 points in her final game.

Simon Kenton’s leading scorer was eighth-grade point guard Brynli Pernell with 19 points. Freshman forward Hilary Webb posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

With 43 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Pernell made a pair of free throws to give the Pioneers a 41-38 lead, but Henderson County tied it on a 3-pointer by sophomore Shalyn Sprinkles.

Webb had a chance to win it in the first overtime when she was fouled with 23 seconds left and the score tied at 46, but she missed both free throws. In the second overtime, a charging foul against Pernell with 32 seconds left had an impact on the outcome.

The foul negated a basket by Pernell that would’ve tied the score and sent Sprinkles to the line where she made two foul shots to give the Colonels a 56-52 lead.

On their final possession, Simon Kenton missed four shots before Webb scored on a tip-in and was fouled with 0.8 seconds left. She purposely missed the free throw, but Henderson County came up with the ball as time expired.

Henderson County had four seniors in its starting lineup, but the first quarter ended with Simon Kenton holding a 15-6 lead. There were five lead changes through out the rest of the game. The Pioneers were ahead 26-22 at halftime and 37-32 after the third quarter.

The Colonels had two senior starters — Jarie Thomas and Brooklyn Gibson — foul out in the first overtime period. They had scored a combined total of 29 points, but their team was able to get the win without them.

Henderson County (27-4) will play Louisville Mercy ( 25-9) in a state quarterfinal game on Friday. Simon Kenton ends the season with a 19-15 record..

SIMON KENTON 15 11 11 4 5 8 — 54

HENDERSON COUNTY 6 16 10 9 5 10 — 56

SIMON KENTON (19-15): Eggleston 7 0 17, Webb 3 4 10, Pernell 4 9 19, Gazalla 1 0 2, Kelch 2 0 5, Flynn 0 1 1. Totals: 17 14 54.

HENDERSON COUNTY (27-4): Thomas 6 7 19, Gibson 5 0 10, Veal 2 0 4, Lacer 0 2 2, Risley 2 0 6, Sprinkles 1 8 11, Kamp 1 2 4. Totals: 17 19 56.

3-point goals: SK — Eggleston 3, Pernell 2, Kelch. HC — Risley 2, Sprinkles.

Girls state basketball tournament at Rupp Arena

FRIDAY

Owensboto Catholic (26-9) vs. Louisville Sacred Heart (33-30, 11 a.m.

George Rogers Clark (27-7) vs. North Laurel (30-6), 1:30 p.m.

Ashland Blazer (26-7) vs. McCracken County (33-2), 6 p.m.

Louisville Mercy (25-9) vs. Henderson County (27-4), 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Semifinal games, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Championship game, 7 p.m.