Welcome House to celebrate grand opening of new Homeless Services Center March 24















Welcome House Inc. will celebrate the grand opening of its new Shelter for Homeless Women, Children, and Families, along with the state-of-the-art Homeless Services Center with a ribbon-cutting on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m.

The event will take place at the new location at 1132 Greenup Street in Covington.

“This is a monumental day for Welcome House,” said Danielle Amrine, Welcome House CEO. “We are excited that we can now offer comprehensive homeless services in one location.”

Since October 2021, Welcome House has been in the process of constructing the new 20,000-square-foot facility that will double its capacity to serve the homeless. The Homeless Services Center will allow Welcome House to provide safe, clean, and dignified care while easing the transition into permanent, sustained housing.

In addition to providing more room for women and children, the Center will also increase capacity for two-parent families – a population only Welcome House serves – as well as elderly and transitional-age youth. The center brings all Welcome House services, currently offered at eight different locations, under one roof, making it easier for clients to access services.

“Today, we become a one-stop-shop for anyone experiencing homelessness in Northern Kentucky,” said Amrine. “We are so grateful for our generous donors, the support of the community, and our staff for navigating this process. We are hopeful that this new facility will catapult us into the future of what homeless services looks like in our region.”

For over 40 years, Welcome House has provided services that take those experiencing homelessness from housing uncertainty to housing stability. Last year, Welcome House served 4,962 men, women, and children over 28 programs and services. Forty-one percent of the children served were between the ages of newborn to five years old.

“We served 134 women and children last year in our shelter, and our new shelter will nearly double that capacity,” said Amrine. “With the continued reality of a decreasing affordable housing market and higher rates of eviction, we know that Welcome House services are needed now more than ever.”

