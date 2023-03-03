Weather conditions force schedule changes in girls region basketball tournaments involving local teams















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Two girls region basketball tournaments that include Northern Kentucky high school teams were postponed Friday due to high winds and heavy rain that swept through the state.

The 10th Region semifinal games at Mason County were moved back to Saturday with Brossart vs. Montgomery County at 1 p.m. and Scott vs. George Rogers Clark at 2:45 p.m. The winners will return for the championship game at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The 8th Region semifinal games at Gallatin County were also postponed to Saturday with Simon Kenton vs. South Oldham at 3 p.m. and Grant County vs. North Oldham at 5 p.m. The championship final will be at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The 9th Region girls tournament schedule was not affected by Friday’s adverse weather conditions.

Girls region basketball tournaments

9th REGION AT NKU TRUIST ARENA

Friday

Cooper (37-3) vs. Notre Dame (19-10), 6:30 p.m.

Holy Cross (26-7) vs. Ryle (23-8), 8 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10th REGION AT MASON COUNTY H.S.

Saturday

Brossart (22-11) vs. Montgomery County (21-12), 1 p.m.

George Rogers Clark (24-7) vs. Scott (15-15), 2:45 p.m.

Sunday

Championship game, 3 p.m.

8TH REGION AT GALLATIN COUNTY H.S.

Saturday

Simon Kenton (17-14) vs. South Oldham (19-8), 3 p.m.

Grant County (19-10) vs. North Oldham (18-14), 5 p.m.

Sunday

Championship game, 3 p.m.

Boys region basketball tournaments

9th REGION AT NKU TRUIST ARENA

Sunday

Newport (26-6) vs. Lloyd (19-9), 2 p.m.

Covington Catholic (27-4) vs. Cooper (17-12), 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10th REGION AT MASON COUNTY H.S.

Monday

Mason County (28-5) vs. Campbell County (22-11), 6 p.m.

George Rogers Clark (25-5) vs. Harrison County (27-6), 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8th REGION AT HENRY COUNTY H.S.

Monday

North Oldham (25-5) vs. Woodford County (18-12), 6:30 p.m.

Simon Kenton (22-10) vs. Collins (25-7), 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship game, 7 p.m.