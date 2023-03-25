VFW Post honors Vietnam veterans and families in ceremony for 50th Commemoration of their service















Vietnam veterans and their families were honored in a ceremony at VFW Post #3205 in Alexandria this month.

Each veteran was presented with a Vietnam War Veteran lapel pin from the United States of America Vietnam War 50th Commemoration. Veterans who served between 1955 and 1975 were the only generation of veterans who were never thanked for their service when they came home.

In 2012 President Obama proclaimed we should honor all Vietnam veterans until 2025, which will be the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War. In 2017 President Trump officially established March 29 of every year to be National Vietnam Veterans Day to thank and honor these veterans for their service and sacrifice.

The Vietnam Veterans of America, those who bore the battle, are Honorary Partners of the Department of Defense’s USA Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration. The Rebecca Bryan Boone, Captain John Lillard, Mary Ingles and Boone County Chapters of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in cooperation with the Alexandria VVA, and the Alexandria VFW.

There are over 600 Commemorative Partner events happening across the country this month. Over the past 11 years, more than 24,000 ceremonies have been hosted to publicly thank and honor 3.3 million veterans and their families.

Dennis Bush, Quartermaster of VFW Post #3205 welcomed the attendees. The NSDAR chapters presented pins and special Commemoration packets to 72 veterans and 4 surviving spouses. Ron Allari, US Army (Ret), President, VVA Chapter 88, LZ Bluegrass was distinguished guest speaker. Major Allari gave moving remarks reminding the veterans that they should be proud of their service. Major Allari taught and commanded units in Vietnam.

The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that there are more than 7 million US Vietnam veterans living in the US and abroad. Whether veterans served stateside or abroad, all were called to serve and they deserve our profound thanks. The ceremony at the Alexandria VFW was an opportunity to thank and honor the Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

Navy veteran Kim Bockhoff remarked, “I’d been looking for some time now for a local ceremony that my friends and I could attend together. It was great to meet other Vietnam veterans. We’re very appreciative of the NSDAR’s work with the VVA and VFW to make this event happen. The lapel pin I received is a lasting legacy I can pass down to my family.”

For more information on the USA Vietnam War 50th Commemoration see vietnamwar50th.com.