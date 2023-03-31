Two Blackhawk helicopters in Fort Campbell’s 101st Airborne crash in training exercise; 9 soldiers killed















Staff report

Two 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) HH60 Blackhawk medical evacuation helicopters crashed during a routine nighttime training exercise in Trigg County killing all nine solders aboard.

The crash around 10 p.m. on Wednesday was about 30 miles northwest of Fort Campbell, according to Brig. Gen. John Lubas, the 101st Airborne deputy commander. No one on the ground was hurt.

“(This) is a tough and tragic day for Kentucky, Fort Campbell and for the 101st. The nine individuals we lost are children of God. They will be mourned and missed by their families, by their communities,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

“We are blessed to live in the freest country in the history of planet Earth. We must remember that freedom relies on those who are willing to serve, some of whom pay the ultimate price.

“We’re going to do what we always do. We’re going to wrap our arms around these families. We’re going to be there with them – not just for the days, but for the weeks and the months and the years to come. . .

“I talked to [Tennessee] Gov. Bill Lee, who expressed his grief for this loss and his similar commitment to these families. There are no state lines when it comes to taking care of these families and helping them with their grief.”

Fort Campbell is located near the Tennessee border.

Members of the Kentucky House and Senate stood for a moment of silence Thursday morning in honor of the crash victims.

Beshear thanked first responders, including the Kentucky State Police, Trigg County Emergency Management, Trigg and Christian County Sheriff’s Offices, Trigg and Marshall County rescue squads, East Golden Pond and other Trigg County fire departments, Trigg County EMS and Christian County Emergency Management.

U.S. Army investigators are trying to determine what caused the crash. An aviation team from Fort Rucker, Alabama, is investigating. Helicopters have something similar to black boxes on passenger planes that record the performance of the aircrafts in flight and they will be analyzed by the investigators.