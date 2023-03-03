Turfway Park, Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment extend partnership for an additional five years

Turfway Park and Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment have announced an extension to their partnership and will remain the presenting sponsor of the $700,000 Jeff Ruby Steaks (Grade III) for an additional five years.
Since 2018, Jeff Ruby has been the presenting sponsor of the Jeff Ruby Steaks. The race annually serves as a major steppingstone on the Road to the Kentucky Derby and produced last year’s winner of the 148th Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike.
This year’s 52nd running of the 1 1/8-mile event will take place on Saturday, March 25.
“Turfway Park recognizes our responsibility to provide best in class Thoroughbred racing that will complement the Jeff Ruby brand,” said Turfway Park President Michael Taylor. “Mr. Ruby has always been an advocate of supporting important causes for our industry, especially the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund (PDJF). We are grateful for his continued partnership in what has become Northern Kentucky’s premiere Spring sporting event.”
“This race has a long and storied history in Northern Kentucky. We’re thrilled to be a part of it and continue our partnership with Turfway and Churchill Downs,” said Jeff Ruby, Chairman and Founder of Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment. “The Jeff Ruby Steaks continues to grow and we’re so proud to play a role in this key steppingstone to qualification for the Kentucky Derby.”
In addition to sponsoring the race, Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment will be providing their food for the VIP dining experience on race day.
“We are so happy to extend our partnership with Jeff Ruby and his team for the next five years in support of our Jeff Ruby Steaks,” said Turfway Park general manager Chip Bach. “To have the ability to continue to associate our premier race with his best in class brand is a dream come true.”
Tickets and reservations for Jeff Ruby Steaks Day can be found on www.TurfwayPark.com or Ticketmaster.
