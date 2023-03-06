Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee truck, an outgrowth of Kona Ice, brings coffee to you, so why did it take so long?















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Aw shucks – Now why didn’t I think of that!

In fact, why did it take so long – it seems so natural.

We live in a, “I want it now society,” – like glasses in less than an hour, fast food and IM – instant messages for you OGs.

So Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee is perfect for the coffee lover – and honestly – who doesn’t love hot, fresh coffee.

And if you’re honest with yourself, you’d admit you couldn’t start the day without your java.

So, what is this Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee, anyway?

“It’s a national brand, and the sister company to Florence-based Kona Ice,” Dakota Hibbard, Director of Operations tells the Northern Kentucky Tribune.

Just call it the Gourmet Coffee Shop on Wheels.

Of course, leave it to owners Jake Lamb and Joe Wojcik to add coffee to a business that’s already booming – chipped ice.

Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee was launched in Northern Kentucky in 2020, according to Hibbard.

“The idea of the coffee and beverage truck came about as Kona Ice wanted to have a product offering that wasn’t limited to warm weather and shaved ice,” she said.

In fact, Travelin’ Tom’s offers more than just specialty drinks – like flavored lattes and cappuccinos – but they also offer iced lattes, frozen frappes, flavored teas and lemonades, nitro cold brew and a nitro infused energy drink.

And of course, the beauty of Travelin’ Tom’s – simple.

They’re able to come to you – as opposed to the traditional brick and mortar coffee shop.

In fact, Hibbard notes the Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee NKY team would love to cater your next event.

“Packages, “she said, “starting at $200, and there’s no gathering too big or too small for us to make.”

The concept is so simple and easy – coffee and a truck.

The best description – a coffee destination.

Yeah, I know – why didn’t you think of it?