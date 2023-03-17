Travelers rank CVG among nation’s top airports in five categories during World Airport Awards















The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) has been ranked among the nation’s top airports during the World Airport Awards.

Skytrax made the announcement at its World Airport Awards program on March 15. Passengers around the world responded to customer surveys and ranked CVG in the following categories:

• North America’s Best Regional (Domestic) Airport: #2

• North America’s Best Airport Staff: #3

• North America’s Cleanest Airport: #6

• World’s Best Airport 5-10 million passengers: #6

• World’s Best Regional Airport: #10

“CVG has made another strong showing at the Skytrax Awards,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “A customer-centric experience is a top priority at CVG as outlined in our strategic plan. I’m pleased that our friendly staff and our focus on keeping our facilities welcoming and clean are being recognized.”

The World Airport Awards began in 1999, when Skytrax launched its first global, airport customer satisfaction survey. The awards are regarded as a quality benchmark for the world airport industry, assessing customer servicing and facilities across more than 500 airports.

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport