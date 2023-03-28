Three entreprenurial teams win top scholarship prizes at Square1 NEXT pitch competition at TMU















Square1’s annual NEXT High School Final Pitch Event named three entrepreneurial teams winners of top scholarships its competition at Thomas More University

Three teams of stand-out students were selected by a panel of judges for top honors in the competition and receive scholarships to Thomas More University, including first-place, full-tuition scholarships, second-place $25,000 scholarships, and third-place $22,000 scholarships.

“This was probably our best event to date, and Thomas More was crucial in this outcome,” said Keith Schneider, founder and director of Square1. “The scholarship opportunities make it so exciting, and the students’ performances make it so rewarding.”

Earning first place was team BLK Beauty from Walnut Hills High School, consisting of students Cydney Emery, Hannah Ware, Jada Scott, Sidney Brown, and Bene Gyan. All receive full-tuition scholarships to Thomas More University with their pitch detailing an innovative hair company design.

“BLK Beauty captured the audience and knocked their pitch out of the park,” said Schneider. “They were energized and passionate about making their NEXT experience a success from the beginning of the program months ago.” Team BLK Beauty appeared live on FOX19’s morning show to discuss their pitch and participation in the Square1 program on Monday.

Runner up in the pitch contest, team Easy Brush, consisted of Campbell County High School student Luke Barbian.

Team EcoSoap from Beechwood High School took home third place in the competition and was made up of Nick Alexander and Ella Roberts.

The 2023 NEXT event also honored Chad Scott, founder and managing director of Tindall Capital, a growth investment firm focusing on lower-middle market technology and early-stage software investments operating in targeted industries.

Co-sponsored by TMU and U.S. Bank, Square1’s NEXT program works with high school students to teach them how innovation and an entrepreneurial mindset can change their life’s trajectory.

Schools and students from across Greater Cincinnati participate in this region-wide innovation and work skills education and development program.

For more information about Square1, visit www.ideastartgrow.com.

Thomas More University