Thomas More University shares first successes of its Second Century Campaign, promises more to come















Thomas More University celebrated the success seen in the first 24 months of the Second Century Campaign: It’s time for More, the funding mechanism for the University’s Strategic Plan: Lighting the Way with representatives from media outlets across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky this week.

The media joined Thomas More students, faculty, and staff for lunch as University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D. updated the community on landmarks of the capital campaign and what lies in the future.

“There is no doubt that higher education has experienced a changing landscape over the past several years,” said Chillo. “Steady stories of deficits, increase in costs, inflation, a broken business model have been regular news stories both nationally and regionally. The challenges faced by other universities have not presented the same constraints at Thomas More University because of our focus on mission, a value-based, and personalized educational experience, and making certain that our institution is student-ready and financially responsible.”

Three months into a global pandemic, Thomas More boldly launched the largest capital campaign in University history. Chillo enthusiastically reported that the campaign surpassed its $30 million goal three years ahead of scheduled.

The campaign’s success is evident on Thomas More’s vibrant campus as construction is underway on the new academic center, student spaces have been renovated, Thomas More Stadium was introduced in partnership with the Florence Y’alls, new academic programs were announced, the Five Seasons Sports Club location adjacent to the main campus was acquired, and various naming opportunities were established to ensure students have the best facilities and equipment to succeed in the classroom and in their future careers.

Chillo alluded to coming initiatives stemming from the strategic plan. An innovative education model will soon be unveiled to address the need for more highly qualified teachers in PreK-12 classrooms throughout the Commonwealth. The University launches the Center for Faith, Mission, and Catholic Education in summer 2023, leaning into the Catholic values that have been a cornerstone of the institution.

Chillo also shared that on Friday, March 24, a ceremony is planned celebrating the official name the College of Business, one of the first gifts to the Second Century Campaign and a vision to shape the ethical business leaders of tomorrow.

“Founded in 1921 as Northern Kentucky’s first college, we continue to be the regional leader of a quality Catholic liberal arts education, providing students an experience that develops character, a sense of purpose, and an understanding of responsibility to others,” said Chillo.

