Thomas More University confirms four new members to school’s board of trustees; terms to begin in June















Thomas More University has announced four new members to its board of trustees.

At its recent meeting, the Board confirmed membership of Joseph Roesel, Dr. Rachel Lehmkuhl, Susan Hackman Sturgeon, and Ted J. Zalla. The new board members begin their terms in June.

Roesel and his wife Ellen are both alumni of the University. Roesel studied accountancy before completing a Master of Business Administration at Xavier University. He is a retired chief financial officer for St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

During his time at Thomas More, Roesel played for the basketball team and was a member of Alpha Delta Gamma (ADG) fraternity. He currently serves the University on the Second Century Campaign Steering Committee. Roesel was formerly a member of the Crestview Hills City Council, retiring in February 2021 after seven years of service. The Roesels are both members of the Thomas More All Saints Club and have lived in Crestview Hills for over 20 years.

Lehmkuhl and her husband Richard are also both alumni of Thomas More. Lehmkuhl studied biology and mathematics. She is currently employed with Compass Emergency Physicians, an independent, locally owned, democratic practice partnered with St. Elizabeth Healthcare. The Lehmkuhls are both members of the Thomas More All Saints Club and the Centennial Society.

Sturgeon is an alumna of Thomas More earning her bachelor’s degree in chemistry while also being involved in the Alpha Lambda Mu sorority. She is a Friend of the (Thomas More Biology) Field Station, parent of an alum, and volunteer mentor.

Sturgeon is on the board of directors for Civic Garden Center of Greater Cincinnati, past president and member of the board of directors for the Greater Cincinnati Master Gardener Association, member of Kenton County Extension Council, and past board member of Notre Dame Academy. Retired from Proctor and Gamble, she served as the consumer director for market knowledge. Sturgeon is currently the president of the board of directors and plant sale chair for the Civic Garden Center of Greater Cincinnati.

Zalla studied business administration, computer information systems, and economics at Thomas More. He went on to earn a Master of Business Administration focusing on finance from The Wharton School. Before joining USI in 2004, Zalla was a senior manager and strategic advisor for Ernst & Young. He has strong family ties to the University as his mother, Marna, is a former trustee, and his father, Ted, and brothers, Mark and Jeff, are all Thomas More alumni.

For more information about Thomas More University, visit www.thomasmore.edu.

