Thermo Fisher Scientific of Highland Heights one of four honorees to REDI’s Wuenker growth awards

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced a $59 million expansion and the addition of 200 full-time jobs at its clinical research business in Highland Heights in 2022.

As a result, the company was recognized by REDI Cincinnati with a James A. Wuenker Growth Award, one of four regional companies to be recognized.

The Thermo Fisher Scientific expansion includes renovating its central lab to increase the available space by 60%, bringing the facility to more than 114,000 square feet. The positions created by the expansion will include Ph.D.-level scientists, laboratory staff, and other STEM professionals, which will bring total employment to 850 at the location.

The PPD clinical research business, a global leader in clinical research, began operation in Kentucky in 2002 and was acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific in 2021. Through the expansion, the business will enhance its services to biopharma customers, accelerating drug development through its high-quality lab services.

“We are honored to be recognized by REDI Cincinnati for the expansion of our world-class lab in Highland Heights, which is a key component of our global strategy to provide our customers with high-quality central lab and biomarker services,” said Chris Clendening, senior vice president, central lab, PPD clinical research, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

“Along with the Cincinnati region, we’ve found the city of Highland Heights, Campbell County and the state of Kentucky to be very supportive of the life sciences sector and our company. In addition, the area is a great place for our employees to live and work, and we appreciate being part of the community and contributing to the local economy.”

Others recognized by REDI included:

• Cynthia Booth for the creation of Emerge Manufacturing along with Mayor Aftab Pureval and Cincinnati’s Department of Community & Economic Development on the site of the former Cincinnati Gardens in Bond Hill.

• Enable Injections which is focused on the development and manufacturing of the enFuse platform on investigational wearable drug delivery systems to replace intravenous administration.

• Medpace for its 1500-job commitment, the second largest in REDI’s history, to grow its Clinical Research Campus at its Madisonville headquarters.