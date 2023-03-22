The Patron Mexican Grill in Florence is under new management — and that’s something to sing about















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Finally, Paola Sciaraffia has something to sing about.

The Patron Mexican Grill is under new ownership – and Sciaraffia couldn’t be happier.

So happy, in fact, she sings every Friday night at the place.

“Every Friday is Family Fun Night, and Open Mike Night,” Sciaraffia, who teaches English and Creative Writing at Boone County High School’s Heritage Academy, told the Northern Kentucky Tribune.

So how did she enter the restaurant business?

“Raul Padilla is the head of the administrative team of the newly improved Patron Mexican Grill,” Sciaraffia said. “I decided to help get the word out about all the new changes.”

And it certainly helped that Sciaraffia – a native of Chile – served as a news anchor in her native land.

It also was a plus that she speaks fluent English – and the new ownership doesn’t.

Sciaraffia identifies with the experience of moving to a new country and learning a new language and culture – and food.

She came to America nearly two decades ago in an exchange program for working teachers – earned her graduate degree at the University of Arizona and settled in Northern Kentucky.

“Success has already started to show in the food, drinks and overall atmosphere at Patron’s Mexican Grill,” she said. “We have live entertainment on the weekends and we welcome all cultures within the community to visit for an excellent dining experience.”

The Friday night entertainment features Sciaraffia’s singing.

“Everywhere I sing,” she said, “I have a following.”

Saturday evening is more of a night club setting, she says.

And now for the main course – the food – of course.

“The Fajita Patron is our most popular dish,” she said. “It’s served on a grill – and honestly, it has everything on it.”

Sciaraffia was quick to point out the remodeling of the building – inside and out — a new sewage and water system has even been installed.

“It’s been just a tremendous group effort by Mr. Padilla and his entire staff to improve the entire restaurant – from top-to-bottom,” she said.

“A delicious typical menu accompanied by the best margaritas in town are only a sample of what we offer, “Padilla said through Sciaraffia.

Lunch specials are also on tap, daily.

But maybe it’s the weekend entertainment that’s drawing the crowds to the new Patron Mexican Grill.

Paola Sciaraffia says the place is worth singing about.

And she does each and every Friday night.

New Patron Mexican Grill is located at 7134 Turfway Road, Florence. Phone: 859-869-2003