Start now to plan for life after high school — with free program provided by Cove Federal Credit Union















Join Dan Bisig of College and Beyond, LLC, to discuss the importance of starting now when planning for college and life beyond high school.

Lorraine O’Moore, a NKY College & Career Connector with NaviGo, will also share about NaviGo’s resources for career exploration and aptitude.

The seminar is free and dinner is provided by Cove Federal Credit Union on April 18 6-7:30 p.m. at the Kenton County Public Library in Erlanger.

Registration is required as seating is limited. Call 859.962.4002 to register or register online here.

“At Cove FCU, we are dedicated to supporting the education and well-being of our members and the community. There is nothing more important than supporting the education of our future community leaders,” said Thomas Burns, CEO.

For more information about Cove Federal Credit Union please visit www.covefcu.com.