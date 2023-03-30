Somebody’s Problem to make three-year-old debut in $125,000 Serena’s Song; meet titles still up for grabs















Hoolie Racing Stable’s stakes-winning 3-year-old Somebody’s Problem is set to make her first start of the year against 11 rivals that entered Saturday’s second running of the $125,000 Serena’s Song Stakes at Turfway Park.

The Serena’s Song is the final stakes contest of the Turfway Park season. The six-furlong event will go as Race 7 of 9 with a post time of 8:55 p.m. First post is 5:55 p.m.

Trained by Greg Foley and ridden by Gerardo Corrales, Somebody’s Problem crushed 11 rivals in her maiden-breaking performance on Aug. 7 at Ellis Park. The daughter of Runhappy returned three weeks later to impressively win the $100,000 Prairie Meadows Debutante Stakes. Somebody’s Problem was forced to the sidelines following her eighth-place finish in the Oct. 28 $200,000 Myrtlewood Stakes at Keeneland but has been regularly preparing for the Serena’s Song this winter at Fair Grounds.

Named after the hit Morgan Wallen song “Somebody’s Problem,” the horse, Somebody’s Problem, will break from post No. 11.

Among Somebody’s Problem’s rivals in the Serena’s Song is Ivan Dalos’ two-time stakes winner Collecting Flatter. Trained by Josie Carroll, the Ontario-bred daughter of Flatter scored victories on the $125,000 My Dear Stakes and $125,000 Glorious Song Stakes at Woodbine.

Collecting Flatter would make her first start outside Canada in the Serena’s Song and first start of the year. She’ll be ridden by Rafael Hernandez from post 6.

Here is the complete field for the Serena’s Song from the rail out (with jockey and trainer):

1. Bulsara (Walter Rodriguez, Trombetta)

2. Sally’s Sassy (Joe Talamo, Jonathan Wong)

3. Personal Pursuit (Joe Ramos, Mark Casse)

4. Safeen (Adam Beschizza, Eddie Kenneally)

5. Cora Pearl (Tommy Pompell, Brett Brinkman)

6. Collecting Flatter (Hernandez, Josie Carroll)

7. Sunday Shoes (Jareth Loveberry, Wesley Ward)

8. Willow Bend (Luan Machado, Ben Colebrook)

9. Jill Jitterbug (Manny Esquivel, Ryan Walsh)

10. Twice as Sweet (Declan Cannon, Brendan Walsh)

11. Somebody’s Problem (Corrales, Greg Foley)

12. B G Warrior (Fernando De La Cruz, Ron Kahles)

There are only three days of racing left at the Winter/Spring Meet at Turfway Park. Racing will resume Thursday with a first post of 5:55 p.m.

Meet titles up for grabs

With only three days of racing remaining at Turfway Park, the meet-leading titles are still very much up for grabs.

Apprentice jockey Walter Rodriguez held a six-win margin in the rider standings 46-40 over last year’s Winter/Spring Meet title winner Gerardo Corrales. Fernando De La Cruz was in third with 35 wins followed by Luan Machado (32 wins), Chris Landeros (25) and Joe Ramos (25).

Trainer Wesley Ward held a nearly insurmountable seven-win margin, 21-14, over Brad Cox and Paulo Lobo. Mike Maker and Bill Morey were tied for fourth with 13 wins.

There was a two-way tie in the owners’ standings between Three Diamonds Farm and Wesley Ward’s six victories. Lael Stables had five wins.

