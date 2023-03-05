Simon Kenton freshman leads late scoring binge that carries team to victory in 8th Region girls semifinals















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports writer

A fourth-quarter scoring binge led by freshman forward Anna Kelch carried Simon Kenton to a 59-46 win over South Oldham in the semifinals of the 8th Region girls basketball tournament on Saturday at Gallatin County.

The victory puts the Pioneers (18-14) in the region championship game for the first time since 2019. They will play district rival Grant County (19-10) at 3 p.m. Sunday with the winner advancing to next week’s “Sweet 16” state tournament at Rupp Arena.

Grant County won two previous games against Simon Kenton by scores of 47-45 in the 32nd District final and 45-42 during the regular season.

The last time Simon Kenton won the girls 8th Region title was 2018 under former head coach Jeff Stowers. His son, Brenden, succeeded him as coach this year and has only one senior in the starting lineup.

In the semifinal game, Kelch netted 12 of her team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter when Simon Kenton outscored South Oldham, 24-13, to come away with the victory.

After freshman guard Megan Gadzalla hit a 3-point shot in the final seconds of the third quarter to give the Pioneers a 35-33 lead, they opened the fourth quarter with an 18-4 run to push the margin to 53-37.

During that run, Kelch made four field goals, including a 3-pointer, and Gadzalla capped it off with another trey of her own. When South Oldham pulled to within 10 points, 53-43, Kelch hit another trey that helped her team seal the victory.

Simon Kenton freshman forward Haylie Webb finished with 13 points, followed by Gadzalla and eighth-grade point guard Brynli Pernell with nine points each. South Oldham’s top scorers were junior Ella Morrison with 19 points and freshman Madison Young with 15.

Brossart, Scott end season with losses in 10th Region semifinals

Two perennial powers in 10th Region girls basketball knocked off Scott and Brossart in region tournament semifinal games on Saturday at Mason County.

George Rogers Clark, region champion five of the last six years, scored 15 straight points in the third quarter of its 74-46 semifinal win over Scott. It was the eighth straight win for the 25-7 Cardinals. Scott ended the season with a 15-16 record.

Montgomery County got past Brossart, 52-48, in the other semifinal game and advances to the region final for the third consecutive year. The Indians have a 22-12 record that includes three losses to George Rogers Clark by margins of 22, 10 and 23 points.

The leading scorers for Brossart (22-12) in its season-ending loss were senior guard Jill Planeaux with 13 points and sophomore guard Zoee Meyers with 12. Senior post player Molly Kramer had five points and 10 rebounds for the Mustangs.

Girls region basketball tournaments

10th REGION AT MASON COUNTY

Sunday

Championship game: Montgomery County (22-12) vs. George Rogers Clark (25-7), 3 p.m.

8th REGION AT GALLATIN COUNTY H.S.

Sunday

Championship game: Simon Kenton (18-14) vs. Grant County (19-10), 3 p.m.

Boys region basketball tournaments

9th REGION AT NKU TRUIST ARENA

Sunday

Newport (26-6) vs. Lloyd (19-9), 2 p.m.

Covington Catholic (27-4) vs. Cooper (17-12), 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10th REGION AT MASON COUNTY H.S.

Monday

Mason County (28-5) vs. Campbell County (22-11), 6 p.m.

George Rogers Clark (25-5) vs. Harrison County (27-6), 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8th REGION AT HENRY COUNTY H.S.

Monday

North Oldham (25-5) vs. Woodford County (18-12), 6:30 p.m.

Simon Kenton (22-10) vs. Collins (25-7), 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship game, 7 p.m.