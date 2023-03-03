Simon Kenton boys win 8th Region tournament opener behind big game from 7-foot-3 center















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

A dominating performance by 7-foot-3 senior center Gabe Dynes played a major role in Simon Kenton’s 55-29 win over Oldham County in the opening round of the 8th Region boys basketball tournament on Thursday at Henry County.

Dynes had 14 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks for the 22-10 Pioneers. His presence in the paint forced Oldham County to rely on outside shooting and the Colonels ended up hitting just 12 of 45 shots for 26.7 percent. They had no free throws during the game.

It was a close game until midway through the third quarter when Simon Kenton launched a 25-2 scoring run. Oldham County’s only field goal in the fourth quarter came in the final seconds. It was the first time this season that the Colonels (16-16) were held to less than 30 points.

Simon Kenton shot 65 percent (15 of 23) from the field in the second half and 55.8 percent (24 of 43) for the game. Dynes scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half. The other double-figure scorers for the Pioneers were guards Travis Krohman (15) and Isaac Gabbard (10).

Simon Kenton took a 15-10 lead on back-to-back baskets by Krohman and Gabbard early in the second quarter, but the first half ended in a 20-20 tie.

At the break, Oldham County junior guard Max Green had 13 of his team’s 20 points and he hit a pair of shots that put the Colonels ahead, 25-22, early in the third quarter. But Simon Kenton responded with a 16-2 run that included three breakaway baskets to take a 38-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

Oldham County did not score on its first 12 possessions in the fourth quarter and Simon Kenton pulled away. In the closing seconds, Green scored the Colonels’ last basket off a steal to finish with a game-high 22 points.

Simon Kenton will play Collins (25-7) in an 8th Region semifinal game at 6 p.m. Monday. If the Pioneers win, they’ll advance to the region final for the first time since 2014.

Harrison County 48, Scott 35 (10th Region boys)

Scott had a hard time putting the ball in the basket in a season-ending 48-35 loss to Harrison County in the final first-round game of the 10th Region boys basketball tournament on Thursday at Mason County.

The Eagles shot 22.7 percent (10 of 44) from the field and their only double-figure scorer was senior center Nolan Hunter with 10 points. Harrison County shot 50 percent (19 of 38) with junior point guard Kaydon Custard taking game-high honors with 21 points.

The fourth quarter started with Scott junior guard Xarek Sarakatsannis hitting a 3-pointer that cut Harrison County’s lead to 31-26. But the Thorobreds scored six straight points to start a 13-4 run that pushed their lead to 44-30 with three minutes remaining. They maintained a double-digit margin for the rest of the game.

Scott ends the season with a 14-19 record. Harrison County (27-6) will play defending state champion George Rogers Clark (25-5) in the 10th Region semifinals at 7:45 p.m. Monday. The first semifinal game will be Campbell County vs. Mason County at 6 p.m.

Local teams will compete in five girls region semifinal games on Friday. The 9th Region matchups are Cooper vs. Notre Dame at 6:30 p.m. and Holy Cross vs. Ryle at 8 p.m. at NKU’s Truist Arena.

If Cooper and Ryle wins their games, the district rivals will meet in the region final for the second straight year at 7 p.m. Saturday. Last year, Cooper defeated Ryle, 53-45, to claim its first region championship and made it to the semifinals of the 2022 state tournament.

Girls region basketball tournaments

9th REGION AT NKU TRUIST ARENA

Friday

Cooper (37-3) vs. Notre Dame (19-10), 6:30 p.m.

Holy Cross (26-7) vs. Ryle (23-8), 8 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10th REGION AT MASON COUNTY H.S.

Friday

Brossart (22-11) vs. Montgomery County (21-12), 6 p.m.

George Rogers Clark (24-7) vs. Scott (15-15), 7;45 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION AT GALLATIN COUNTY H.S.

Friday

Simon Kenton (17-14) vs. South Oldham (19-8), 6 p.m.

Grant County (19-10) vs. North Oldham (18-14), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Boys region basketball tournaments

9th REGION AT NKU TRUIST ARENA

Sunday

Newport (26-6) vs. Lloyd (19-9), 2 p.m.

Covington Catholic (27-4) vs. Cooper (17-12), 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10th REGION AT MASON COUNTY H.S.

Monday

Mason County (28-5) vs. Campbell County (22-11), 6 p.m.

George Rogers Clark (25-5) vs. Harrison County (27-6), 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8th REGION AT HENRY COUNTY H.S.

Monday

North Oldham (25-5) vs. Woodford County (18-12), 6:30 p.m.

Simon Kenton (22-10) vs. Collins (25-7), 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship game, 7 p.m.