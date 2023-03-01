Scott girls shoot 61 percent during second-half comeback to win 10th Region tournament game

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
The Scott girls basketball team shot 61 percent (11 of 18) from the field during a strong second-half comeback and defeated Bracken County, 59-46, in the final first-round game of the 10th Region tournament on Tuesday at Mason County.
The Eagles (15-15) trailed by 12 points, 23-11, with five minutes left in the second quarter and were able to cut it to 30-27 by halftime. At the break, they were shooting 32 percent (9 of 28) from the field, but they got their act together on offense in the final two quarters.
Senior guard Presley Grant scored seven of her nine points during a 13-6 run in the third quarter that put Scott ahead, 40-36. The Eagles took a 53-42 lead with 1:30 remaining on a basket by senior forward Kayla Peterson and maintained a double-digit margin to the end.
Scott’s leading scorers were senior Kayla Overman and Autumn Ponder with 11 points each. The double-figure scorers for Bracken County were Ella Johnson and Nicole Archibald with 17 and 14 points, but they had a combined total of nine points in the second half.
Bracken County ended up shooting 35.7 percent (10 of 28) from the field compared to Scott’s 43.5 percent (20 of 46). The Eagles also had a 15-11 scoring advantage at the free throw line.
The 10th Region semifinal games on Friday will be Brossart vs. Montgomery County at 6 p.m. and Scott vs. George Rogers Clark at 7:45 p.m. The winners will meet in the championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday.
In the final girls basketball state rankings by media members, George Rogers Clark (24-7) was No. 6. The Cardinals have won 11 of their last 12 games with the one loss coming to top-ranked Louisville Sacred Heart, 54-53, in a home game on Feb. 7.
Boys region basketball tournaments
9th REGION AT NKU TRUIST ARENA
Wednesday
Covington Catholic (26-4) vs. St. Henry (14-13), 6:30 p.m.
Cooper (16-12) vs. Highlands (23-9), 8 p.m.
Sunday
Newport (26-6) vs. Lloyd (19-9), 2 p.m.
CovCath-St. Henry winner vs. Cooper-Highlands winner, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Championship game, 7 p.m.
10th REGION AT MASON COUNTY H.S.
Wednesday
Mason County (27-5) vs. Nicholas County (11-21), 6 p.m.
Campbell County (21-11) vs. Paris (17-13), 7:45 p.m.
Thursday
George Rogers Clark (24-5) vs. Augusta (18-13), 6 p.m.
Scott (14-18) vs. Harrison County (26-6), 7;45 p.m.
Monday
Semifinal games, 6 and 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday
Championship game, 7 p.m.
8th REGION AT HENRY COUNTY H.S.
Wednesday
North Oldham (24-5) vs. Grant County (25-7), 6:30 p.m.
Owen County (24-8) vs. Woodford County (17-12), 8 p.m.
Thursday
Simon Kenton (21-10) vs. Oldham County (16-15), 6:30 p.m.
Gallatin County (13-17) vs. Collins (24-7), 8 p.m.
Monday
Semifinal games, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Championship game, 7 p.m.
Girls region basketball tournaments
9th REGION AT NKU TRUIST ARENA
Friday
Cooper (37-3) vs. Notre Dame (19-10), 6:30 p.m.
Holy Cross (26-7) vs. Ryle (23-8), 8 p.m.
Saturday
Championship game, 7 p.m.
10th REGION AT MASON COUNTY H.S.
Friday
Brossart (22-11) vs. Montgomery County (21-12), 6 p.m.
George Rogers Clark (24-7) vs. Scott (15-15), 7;45 p.m.
Saturday
Championship game, 7 p.m.
8TH REGION AT GALLATIN COUNTY H.S.
Friday
Simon Kenton (17-14) vs. South Oldham (19-8), 6 p.m.
Grant County (19-10) vs. North Oldham (18-14), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Championship game, 7 p.m.