Retired Beechwood coach Noel Rash named grand marshal of Fort Mitchell’s annual July 4th parade















The City of Fort Mitchell has announced the 2023 Independence Day Parade Grand Marshal is recently retired Beechwood High School Football Coach Noel Rash.

“We are truly honored to have Noel lead our 4th of July parade this year and we know he’ll lead us just like he’s led his teams over the years… with dignity and class,” said Fort Mitchell Mayor Jude Hehman.

Rash joined Beechwood as an assistant coach in 2000. He was promoted to head coach in 2006, eventually guiding the Tigers to 200 wins and eight state titles. He said he is excited about being named Grand Marshal of the annual parade.

“The best part about being asked to be the grand marshal of the parade is knowing the honor comes from our school, our coaches, and our players’ significant accomplishments over the past two decades,” said Rash. “As always, I feel blessed and honored to represent them. For those who can remember, On the Road with Charles Kuralt is the only show I know that could have captured the true magic of our beloved small town, Fort Mitchell, Kentucky.”

The Fort Mitchell Independence Day Parade will be held on Tuesday, July 4 at 12:30 p.m. It’s the city’s largest-attended event each year.

This year’s parade theme is “Eye of the Tiger.”

The parade will start at the DCCH Center Fairgrounds (75 Orphanage Road), go down Dixie Highway, go down Beechwood Road, and end at Beechwood Schools (54 Beechwood Road). City streets along Dixie Highway will close at noon.