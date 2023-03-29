Republic Bank opens new Bellevue location; grand opening celebration planned for May 19















Republic Bank & Trust Company has announced the opening of a new banking center in Bellevue located at 119 Fairfield Avenue, expanding its service area into Campbell County and the Greater Cincinnati area.

The banking center has already begun servicing existing and new Republic clients in the area. The Bellevue location will increase the Bank’s presence to seven banking centers in the Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati market, and 44 total banking centers across Republic Bank’s five-state footprint.

“We’re thrilled to join the growing and dynamic Bellevue community and expand our presence with our fourth banking center in Northern Kentucky,” said Jason Payne, Northern Kentucky managing director at Republic Bank, and longtime resident of the Greater Cincinnati area. “Fairfield Avenue has served as a center of town commerce for years and we’re thrilled to be able to offer our banking services to this vibrant community.”

“Between our recent acquisition of CBank in Cincinnati, and the opening of this new banking center in Bellevue, we’re excited to become more integrated into this thriving community that I’ve been a part of my whole life,” said Tom Saelinger, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky market president at Republic Bank. “Our planned growth in Northern Kentucky and the Greater Cincinnati area allows us to better serve businesses of all sizes and individual customers who need broader financial support.”

Republic has hired new associates to support the new location, including Business Bankers, a Business Development Manager and a Universal Banker to serve both business and consumer clients.

In addition to full service inside the new Bellevue banking center lobby, the new location features a Republic Bank Interactive Teller Machine (“ITM”) providing extended access to live Republic Bankers from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturdays, in both English and Spanish.

Republic’s new Bellevue location joins its Covington and Newport locations in the fast-growing area, located minutes from downtown Cincinnati. With the expansion of businesses, entertainment, restaurants and retail, Republic is excited to offer yet another accessible option where young professionals, families and organizations can do business.

Republic Bank will host an official grand opening event on Friday, May 19. More details will be announced at a later date.

