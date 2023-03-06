Registration is now open for Kenton County Parks and Recreation 2023 adult softball league















Registration for Kenton County Parks and Recreation’s (KCP&R) adult softball league for the 2023 season has begun. Registration can be found on the County’s website.

Teams must register by March 31.

KCP&R offers recreational softball in two leagues for adults:

• Monday Men’s Church/Recreational League with 2 Divisions: A (up to 7 teams) & B (up to 7 teams)

• Friday Co-Ed League with 2 Divisions: A (up to 7 teams) & B (up to 7 teams)

Each team may have as many as 20 players on a roster during regular season. Teams will play under U.S.S.S.A rules and KCP&R league rules. Teams will be playing for a league champion team trophy, t-shirts, and tournament seeding. For the tournament, the winning team will receive a team trophy and t-shirts. Not to mention bragging rights for an entire year.

Fees include league administration by KCP&R, regular season round-robin play, a single-elimination tournament, and one dozen U.S.S.S.A.-approved softballs. Additional softballs will be available at $50 per dozen. Fees for the season plus a single-elimination tournament per team will be $250.00 plus $15.00 tax totaling $265.00. For a tax exempt entity, a Sales Tax Certificate must be received to have the tax waived. Umpire fees are $15 per team, per game and are NOT included in your league fee. Each team will pay the Umpire directly before each game.

Games will be played at Lincoln Ridge, Pioneer, and Middleton-Mills Parks. There will be two games on fields each night during the regular-season in a round-robin season. Teams will play round robin up to 8 games in each league/division. Random pairings will rotate the schedule so that teams will play approximately the same number of games on each field and approximately half early (6:15 p.m.) and half late (7:15 p.m.).

There will be a mangers meeting on Monday, March 13 at 7 p.m. at the Kenton County Public Works Administration Building located at 420 Independence Station Road in Independence. Register online by March 4.

For more information, contact Rhonda Ritzi, Recreation Programs Coordinator at 859-525-PLAY (7529) or rhonda.ritzi@kentoncounty.org. More information on softball leagues is available at www.kentoncounty.org.

Kenton County Parks and Recreation