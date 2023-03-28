Northern Kentucky Chamber announces panelists for April 21 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit Series















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) hosts its next DEI Summit Series “Overcoming the Frozen Middle: Where Decisions Get Traction,” from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 21, at the NKY Chamber offices located at 300 Buttermilk Pike, Suite 330 in Fort Mitchell.

“Good intentions can often get stuck in middle management – the ‘frozen middle,’ if you will,” said Ashleigh DuBois, Director of DEI for the NKY Chamber. “In this session, we are addressing challenges faced when everyone from the top down agrees that diversity, equity and inclusion are important, but good intentions and strategic initiatives get stuck in the middle preventing any real growth or change. Our panelists will provide insights and tactics businesses can use to thaw the frozen middle and keep DEI progress flowing.”

Scheduled panelists include:

• Dy’an Marinos, EdD, CDP, is a diversity professional certified by the National Diversity Council with extensive experience working in the education, nonprofit, and corporate arenas. She is the Senior HR Manager for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at DHL Express, Net Operations, Americas where she drives DEIB efforts at the CVG, Miami, Atlanta Hubs. • Reshamar R. Short, PHR, is the Senior Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion of The Kroger Co. In partnership with the company’s DEI Advisory Council, Associate Resource Groups, and key functional leaders, he develops, implements and monitors the Framework for Action: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, a collaborative approach to developing the right actions that will substantially and positively impact the company’s culture and communities. • Leisa Snyder is the Director of Workforce Development at Atlas Air. In her role, she establishes relationships and partnerships with education and industry partners as well as workforce development and government organizations to build and strengthen talent pipelines for high-demand roles within the company.

The DEI Summit Series events explore how to integrate DEI initiatives into standard practice and make the region more inclusive for all with ideas, discussions and strategic guidance from experts to help organizations create tangible, measurable outcomes to work toward.

Tickets are $20 for NKY Chamber members, $35 for future NKY Chamber members and the NKYP rate is $15. Capacity for this event will be limited to 60 people. To register, visit www.nkychamber.com/DEISeries.

To learn more about the NKY Chamber’s DEI initiatives, powered by Fifth Third Bank, visit www.nkychamber.com or contact Ashleigh DuBois at 859-578-6396.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce