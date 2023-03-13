













The important topic of climate change will be front and center at two events this March hosted by Northern Kentucky University’s Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement. The first involves a small-group discussion of public policy options and the second features a journalist who covers climate change nationally for the Associated Press.

The first event will be from 6-7:30 p.m. on March 16 at the Erlanger Branch of the Kenton County Library, 401 Kenton Lands Rd in Erlanger. Participants will break into small groups to discuss policy options outlined in a guide from the National Issues Forum (NIF), a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that promotes public deliberation about difficult public issues. Each small group will be asked to review NIF’s guide, “Climate Choices: How Should We Deal with the Challenges of a Warming Planet?” and then discuss the policy options the guide outlines – or add their own suggestions.

“The discussion groups are designed to encourage discourse from all perspectives. It’s not about convincing others to agree with you. It is about listening and respecting points of view that may not align with you own,” said Mark Neikirk, executive director of the Scripps Howard Center. “We welcome all points of view, all voices. The event will be stronger if people who don’t see eye to eye on this issue, but who are willing to discuss the topic, participate.”

The center is hosting the discussion as part of the Northern Kentucky Forum, a nonpartisan alliance that includes the center and the three public library districts – Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. The Forum exists to encourage civil, civic discussion of public issues and public affairs in Northern Kentucky.

The second event is part of the Scripps Howard Center’s community lecture series, Six@Six, which showcases the expertise and research of NKU professors, students, and special guests.

An AP journalist is featured each season as part of the series. This year’s AP speaker is Peter Prengaman, who leads AP’s newly created team of editors, reporters and photographers covering climate change worldwide. Prengaman will speak and take questions from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on March 22 at NKU’s George and Ellen Rieveschl Digitorium, located on campus in Griffin Hall.

“The increasing concern and debate over climate change in America prompted AP to form this new team to focus on the questions and issues surrounding this topic. The team is doing some important reporting, and this will be a great opportunity to hear firsthand about that work,” Neikirk said.

Both the March 16 and March 22 events are free and open to the public. Parking at the library is available on site; parking at NKU is in the nearby Kenton Garage. Parking validation will be available at the lecture. Both events also have a virtual option if patrons want to attend online.

RSVP is requested if attending in person and required to attend virtually. You can RSVP for the NIF discussion at www.nkyforum.org and for the AP lecture at Six@Six’s website.

Northern Kentucky University