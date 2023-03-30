NKU associate professor Jeff Zimmerman named Fulbright Scholar to University of Pécs in Hungary















Dr. Jeff Zimmerman, an associate professor of Organizational Leadership at Northern Kentucky University, has been selected as a Fulbright U.S. Scholar for 2023-2024 to Hungary. He will engage with students and researchers at the University of Pécs in fall 2023.

Dr. Zimmerman’s Fulbright Scholar Award will allow him to help university students develop and, with community members, apply essential cross-cultural leadership skills to local, real-world issues, particularly with immigrant adjustment challenges resulting from the war in Ukraine.

“What really excites me about being selected as a U.S. Fulbright Scholar is not only being selected for such a prestigious award, but, more importantly, the chance to build bridges of mutual understanding between the students, faculty and community members at the University of Pécs and Northern Kentucky University,” Dr. Zimmerman said. “Despite the relevance of leadership to our everyday professional and personal lives, undergraduate and graduate programs in organizational leadership are surprisingly limited in both the USA and Europe. My participation in this project with a counterpart program at the University of Pécs, will also shine an important spotlight on the study of organizational leadership and its increasing relevance in the global marketplace.”

Under the parameters of his Fulbright U.S. Scholar Award, Dr. Zimmerman will teach various organizational leadership topics within the undergraduate and graduate programs of the Faculty of Business and Economics at the University of Pécs, the oldest university in Hungary – dating back to 1367. He will also provide two leadership skill development workshops (LeaderLabs) within the University’s TalentSpot Program entitled, “Leading Effective Teams: Decision-Making and Communication Keys,” and “Leading with Psychological Safety to Drive Innovation.”

Dr. Zimmerman has been at NKU since 2012. His research focuses on leadership development, cross-cultural leadership, expatriate adjustment, organizational change, organizational innovation and goal-setting, conflict resolution, teamwork, stress, the impostor phenomenon, uncertainty, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Accolades since coming to NKU include the 2014 PACE Faculty Award and the 2015 College of Arts and Sciences Outstanding Junior Faculty Award.

Sponsored by the United States government, The Fulbright Scholar Program is designed for the United States to build lasting connections with other countries through an educational exchange program. It allows scholars, artists, scientists, teachers and students the opportunity to study, teach, conduct research, exchange ideas and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns.

To learn more about the Fulbright Scholar Program, visit eca.state.gov. To find out more about the organizational leadership program at NKU, visit www.nku.edu.

Northern Kentucky University