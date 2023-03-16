NKU among recipients of $1.2 million in CPE campus grants for summer bridge programs















The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education announced the third round of funding for summer bridge programs at Kentucky colleges and universities. Twenty-three campuses will receive grants of up to $50,000 focused on improving college preparation and retention of students.

Summer bridge programs help students transition to college or stay enrolled in college for their second year. They provide social and emotional resources, academic, career or financial advising, training in time management or study skills, accelerated coursework, or similar supports.

“A smooth transition into college is key to setting up students for success for the rest of their college career,” said CPE President Aaron Thompson. “Providing the support students need, both inside and outside of the classroom, during this critical time will help ensure they are integrated into the campus community and make it to graduation.”

The summer bridge initiative is funded by American Rescue Plan funds provided to CPE by the Kentucky Department of Education.

The Council awarded the grants through a competitive process based on specific criteria to increase the number of students served in face-to-face programming, reduce performance gaps in college course completion and increase fall-to-spring retention rates, leading to improved graduation rates.

The summer bridge program is a key component of CPE’s 60 x 30 Goal and overall strategy to raise the percentage of Kentuckians with a high-quality postsecondary degree or certificate to 60% by the year 2030. Achieving this goal is critical to accelerating job creation, growing the economy, and expanding the state’s tax base through the contributions of a more skilled, productive workforce.

The grant recipients are:

• Asbury University

• Bellarmine University

• Bluegrass Community and Technical College

• Brescia University

• Centre College

• Eastern Kentucky University

• Elizabethtown Community and Technical College

• Hazard Community and Technical College

• Hopkinsville Community and Technical College

• Jefferson Community and Technical College

• Lindsey Wilson College

• Morehead State University

• Murray State University

• Northern Kentucky University

• Owensboro Community and Technical College

• Simmons College

• Transylvania University

• Union College

• University of Kentucky

• University of Louisville

• University of Pikeville

• West Kentucky Community and Technical College

• Western Kentucky University

Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education