NKADD Workforce Division awarded more than $289,000 from Kentucky’s Statewide Reserve Funds















The Northern Kentucky Area Development District's Workforce Division has been awarded $289,457 by Governor Andy Beshear from Statewide Reserve Funds.

The Workforce Division is led by the Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board (NKWIB). The NKWIB drives policy, direction, and funding for innovative workforce solutions that meet the changing needs of employers and our labor force for the workforce system in NKY’s eight-county area development district, resulting in the enhancement of economic development for our region.

The awarded funds will be used to provide training, work experience and support services to the residents of Northern Kentucky in the counties of Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, and Pendleton.

The grant will target residents who are recovering from substance use disorder (SUD) and will enhance their ability to gain professional skills, train, and enter the workforce. This grant will work in alignment with several other grants and partners to best utilize funding without duplicating services. Partners include:

• St. Elizabeth Healthcare/Journey Recovery Center — Lift Up grant: A Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services (SAMHSA) grant designed to connect people with SUD (substance use disorders) to career-building resources to find a self-sustaining future through rehabilitation, education, training, and employment opportunities. • Life Learning Center — Retool, Rebound, Recover Program: A City of Covington HOME ARPA grant designed around the concept that simply placing marginalized individuals in employment is not enough. Retool, Rebound, Recover provides 12-week essential skills programming paralleled with the internal infrastructure that provides counseling, peer support, access to care and other resources on the job site, critical in retaining and developing the individual for long term career success. • SITE (Strategic Initiative for Transformational Employment): Funded through SAMHSA and the Department of Justice is a grant designed to bridge the gap between recovery and workforce participation. • Kentucky Career Center (KCC): The area’s most comprehensive workforce development network, comprised of 16 workforce partners, specializing in connecting employers with qualified workforce talent and job seekers with career opportunities. Within the Kentucky Career Center, Brighton Center will be working with participants to offer the services necessary to maintain stability, increase skills with Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funds, and receive the career support and guidance essential to self-sufficiency.

For additional information on Work for Success or to be a participating organization or business, please contact Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board Business Services Specialist Todd Kyper at 859-217-2909 or by email at todd.kyper@nkadd.org

