New implementation timeline and details now available on early graduation for ’23-’24















KRS 158.142 establishes the Early Graduation Program, an optional program for students in grades 9, 10 and 11.

The students are interested in completing specific program requirements in three academic years or less, in order to receive a high school diploma, Early Graduation Certificate, and scholarship award from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority.

Beginning in the 2023-2024 academic year, students wishing to participate in the program must meet newly established requirements provided in 704 KAR 3:305, Section 5

Local districts must provide a policy addressing the unique needs of EGP students by July 1, 2023, so that schools may successfully support students in meeting the new requirements by the start of the 2023-2024 academic year.



To assist schools and districts, the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) has developed the Early Graduation Program Implementation Guidance 2023-2024, detailing expectations on how to best support students in successfully meeting the new requirements of the program.

An EGP frequently asked questions (FAQ) document detailing the roles and expectations of schools and districts can be found on KDE’s Early Graduation Program webpage. Supplemental tools and resources will be released in Spring 2023.