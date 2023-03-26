Meet Covington Police department’s newest (surprise) recruit, Honorary Officer Kolton Powers, 8















Eight-year-old Kolton Powers has had a rough couple of years. When he was seven, Kolton had an aneurysm and an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) rupture. His family found him unconscious and rushed him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for emergency care. After a high-risk surgery, he quickly recovered.

But doctors recently discovered the AVM had returned. Kolton now must undergo chemotherapy to treat the condition.

Kolton, like any other kid his age, stays busy. He enjoys riding his go-cart and ATV. He plays with his friends, hangs out in his tree house, and practices karate.

Kolton is also the son of Covington Police Detective, Brian Powers.

Kolton and his dad got a surprise visit Sunday at their Independence home from Covington Mayor Joe Meyer and Covington Police Chief Brian Valenti. The two men, along with several members of the department and surrounding agencies, had the honor of swearing Kolton in as an honorary Covington police officer.

He was also presented with an honorary badge.

The badge is almost like his father’s. It bears the title of “Detective” and has the same badge number as his dad’s, but with a “B” on the end.

This special number shows that Kolton is Brian’s official police partner.

“Family is important…You’re going to be your dad’s partner for a long time coming,” Valenti told Kolton.

Kolton took the same oath as every other police officer and his father. This included swearing he had never fought a duel within Kentucky or any other state nor accepted a challenge to fight in a duel.

After swearing the oath, Mayor Meyer presented Kolton with a proclamation from the city declaring his honorary status and Chief Valenti presented the badge that so closely resembles his father’s.

Detective Powers talked about his pride for his son saying, “tough kid is an understatement. I wish I was half the man he is.”

Powers said having this honor bestowed on him “means the world” to Kolton.

As for Kolton’s take on the day’s event, “Cool. It made me happy.”

A Covington police department spokesman thanked the city for agreeing to make this proclamation, Mayor Meyer for doing the honor of presenting it, and all the officers of the Kenton County Police Department present for the event.