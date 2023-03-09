Madison Avenue Christian Church, NKU to host community health fair March 27 in Covington















Madison Avenue Christian Church (MACC) along with Northern Kentucky University’s Nurse Advocacy Center for the Underserved (NACU), will host a community health fair on Monday, March 27, from 5-7 p.m. at the church, located at 1530 Madison Avenue in Covington. The event will be held outdoors in the parking lot and will include a cookout sponsored by the church.

Lynn Brown RN who heads up several NACU community sites is working with MACC volunteers in planning the free event open to all Northern KY residents in need of free health screenings and advice.

“The mission of NACU is to reduce health disparity by improving health for the most vulnerable population,” said Lynn Brown “We are looking forward to once again serving the vulnerable population of Northern Kentucky and are grateful to the wonderful organizations we are partnering with to provide important health services at the upcoming health fair.”

The health fair will include blood pressure and diabetes screenings, mental health resources, smoking cessation, Narcan, hands-on CPR and AED instruction, COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters, and testing. Mammograms will be offered by scheduling in advance by calling 859.655.7400. HIV and Hepatitis C screenings will also be available.

“With the help of so many great community partners, we are pleased to provide support for those in need and to many who are lacking access to health care services,” said Senior Minister Chinna Simon. “We are blessed to have the support of the NKU Nurse Advocacy Center and so many others who want to help make a difference in the lives of people in our community.”

A Disciples of Christ affiliated church, Madison Avenue Christian Church has an over 100-year commitment to the citizens of Covington, currently hosting a robust community meal program for those in need and sponsoring a Samaritan Car Care program that assists women with families who are unable to afford the cost of routine maintenance and minor repairs to their cars.

The church has provided medical programs in conjunction with NKU nurses and registered individuals for the Affordable Care Act. Dedicated church members and hundreds of community volunteers serve on average, 15-20,000 hot meals a year, and over 350,000 meals have been served since the beginning of the program in 2004.

To learn more, visit www.Mchurch.com.

Madison Avenue Christian Church