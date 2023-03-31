Legislature passes medical cannabis and sports gambling; sent to Governor for signature















Staff report

On its last day to pass legislation, the General Assembly has passed two major bills — one allowing access to medical cannabis and another approving sports gambling.

Both are on their way to Governor Beshear for consideration. If he vetoes either, it would not be subject to an override this session. He is, however, expected to sign both into law.

Medical marijuana

Kentucky lawmakers gave final passage — 66 to 33 — to a measure legalizing access to medical cannabis for people suffering from a list of debilitating illnesses.

The measure will go to Governor Andy Beshear who has said he will sign it. That will likely happen today.

Senate Bill 47 has accomplished what five years of trying failed to do.

“This is a historic day in the Commonwealth,” said the bill’s lead sponsor, Republican Sen. Stephen West.

Under the bill, medical cannabis could be prescribed for a designated list of conditions, including cancer, chronic pain and nausea, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis. It does not permit smokable cannabis products. It will be in effect in 2025.

A person would have to be approved for a card allowing its use.

Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Leaders Derrick Graham, Cherlynn Stevenson and Rachel Roberts released the following statement:

“The General Assembly’s decision today to legalize medicinal cannabis is a landmark step forward for thousands of Kentuckians who desperately need it to reduce their pain and improve their quality of life. The passage of Senate Bill 47 also culminates years of bipartisan work by such legislators as Representative Al Gentry, a dedicated advocate and fellow caucus member who testified in support of the bill in committee today. Polling shows that 90 percent of Kentuckians want this – including Governor Andy Beshear, another medicinal-cannabis champion – and now they’re on track to have it in 2025, when we will finally join the 37 other states that made this a reality for their citizens.”

Sports gambling

Until now, Kentucky was one of 17 states where sports betting was prohibited and unregulated. Missouri is the lone exception to Kentucky’s surrounding states that allow some form of sports betting.



House Bill 551 cleared the Senate 25-12, receiving the required two-thirds vote necessary in a non-budget session to approve a revenue-creating measure.

The bill is similar to last year’s House Bill 606, sponsored by former state Representative Adam Koenig.

The measure would legalize, regulate, and tax sports wagering in Kentucky — all under the authority of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. Only licensed tracks would be permitted to obtain a sports wagering license.

“I am so pleased my Senate colleagues approved Rep. Meredith’s legislation,” said Sen. Damon Thayer. “I want to congratulate him for carrying on the good work of our good friend, Adam Koenig, and I was honored to carry the bill in the Senate.

“Sports betting is something I have wanted for Kentucky for a long time because I view it as an extension of our time-honored tradition of betting on horse races. I look forward to Kentuckians being able to place their wagers right here in the commonwealth instead of traveling across state lines to spend their money in other states. This is a great day for the commonwealth and its people. Freedom won the day.”



Net proceeds will be earmarked for the permanent pension fund in the General Fund. Estimates say sports wagering could generate approximately $23 million per year.



House Bill 551 now moves to the Governor for consideration. He is expected to sign it.

The measure would take effect 90 days after its filing with the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office.

Find the bill in full here.

