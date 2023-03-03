Legislation banning gender transition services anyone under 18 passes Kentucky House















By Tonm Latek

Kentucky Today

A measure that would ban gender transition services from being performed on anyone under the age of 18 was on a fast track in the House on Thursday, winning committee approval in the morning, then passage in the full House in the afternoon.

House Bill 470, sponsored by Rep. Jennifer Decker, R-Shelbyville, who entitled it the “Do No Harm Act,” was first approved in the House Judiciary Committee on a 14-7 vote, following an hour and a half of debate, primarily by those opposed to the measure.

Her bill would consider any gender transition services by a medical professional as unethical and unprofessional conduct, with an investigation required by his or her licensing agency. That would require revocation of their license, and termination of any public funding for those found in violation.

Providers would be liable for any damages and costs sustained by those providing or aiding in providing those services, while anyone who refuses to provide those services would not be liable.

There is also a cause of legal action available for those that have been harmed by gender transition services, or their parents, for 30 years after the procedure is performed.

Under the bill, no public funds could be used for gender transition services, nor could any provider employed by a local or state public health agency, perform them.

No Medicaid coverage would be provided, nor could the procedure be covered under any public employee health insurance plan.

On the House floor, Decker told her colleagues studies cited by those who support gender transition services are only short-term ones. “There is a Swedish study that is the only long-term one available. Many of the short-term ones are funded by pharmaceutical companies and activist groups. One was sent to me yesterday that purported to show long-term health benefits, but it was a one-month study.”

She added, “There is no scientific evidence in existence that shows long-term health outcomes will be performed, just the opposite.”

Opponents spent much of the debate with speeches denouncing the measure as discriminatory and an intrusion into parental rights.

“Do you think that by making gender-affirming care illegal that we will no longer have trans children?” said Democratic Rep. Tina Bojanowski. “You are wrong. What we will have is more dead trans children.”

Republican Rep. Kimberly Poore Moser did not like how the bill affects medical workers, calling it a signal that the state is “going to micromanage you, we are going to insert government into the practice of medicine and we are going to punish you if you step out of line.”

Moser joined Republicans Rep. Kim Banta, R-Fort Mitchell, and Rep. Stephanie Dietz, R-Edgewood in voting against Decker’s bill. They were the only House Republicans to cast no votes on the House floor.

Decker was supported by Rep. Nancy Tate, R-Brandenburg, who said, “I urge this honorable body to support House Bill 470 to protect our most vulnerable, from this process that is unproven and dangerous.”

The measure passed the House 75-22 and now heads to the Senate.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.