Laurie Lico Albanese, Award-winning author of ‘Hester,’ to speak at Carrico-Fort Thomas Library















The Campbell County Public Library’s latest installment of its Signature Series features award-winning novelist Laurie Lico Albanese, author of historical fiction novels like Hester and Stolen Beauty.

The event takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28 at the Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch.

Albanese will discuss how artists, such as Gustav Klimt and Nathaniel Hawthorne, inspire the way she crafts her books. Free tickets are required. Register at www.cc-pl.org.

The evening presentation will be followed by a brief reception. Attendees can enjoy light refreshments and have a chance to get Albanese’s autograph.

Roebling Point Books & Coffee will be on-site for those interested in purchasing Albanese’s books, which are also available in the library’s physical and digital collections.

For those who can’t make the evening time, head to the Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch at 2 p.m. for the afternoon Signature Sneak Peek, a new program that offers a shorter look into the evening’s presentation. The sneak peek was created to give patrons who may be busy or have obligations at night the chance to experience the library’s Signature Series programs.

Based in Montclair, New Jersey, Albanese has written three novels and a memoir: Stolen Beauty, Blue Suburbia: Almost a Memoir and Lynlle by the Sea. Her books dig into art and literary history.

Hester, for example, reimagines the origin story of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter by asking: “Who is the real Hester Prynne?” Released in 2022, the novel was named a most-anticipated book for fall by Goodreads, Washington Post, New York Post, Buzzfeed, PopSugar and Business Insider, along with receiving much acclaim, including from bestselling author Gillian Flynn.

Tickets for Signature Series will be mailed two weeks prior to the event. Tickets requested after that time will be available at the Patron Services desk on the evening of the performance. The Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch will close at 5 pm to set up for the event.

For more information, visit www.cc-pl.org.

