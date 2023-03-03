KY Senate committee approves legislation aimed at helping early literacy through reading research center















A bill creating a new statewide reading research center to help early literacy in the Commonwealth passed out of a Kentucky Senate committee on March 2.

Senate Bill 156, sponsored by Senator Steve West, would amend KRS 164.0207 to establish the new research center and requires the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) to implement a competitive request for proposals. A new administrator of the reading research center would be named by July 1, 2024, and given a five-year contract.

Micki Ray, chief academic officer in the KDE Office of Teaching and Learning, testified before the Kentucky Senate Education Committee in favor of the bill. She said Kentucky needs the support of a reading research center.

“We feel that this is critical legislation for supporting literacy efforts and meeting our statewide literacy goals,” said Ray.

The legislation requires the center to provide research and data on evidence-based, high-yield instructional practices and coaching strategies. It also requires the center to establish a research agenda evaluating early reading models, instructional resources and evidence-based practices needed to help students improve their reading ability.

“That will be effective in terms of schools with different characteristics and in cost-effectiveness and showing outcomes of programs that show sustained, positive outcomes from students,” said Ray.

Lawmakers on the Senate Education Committee passed the bill unanimously. It still needs approval from the full Kentucky Senate and House of Representatives before going to the governor.

“I think it’s going to be a great addition to improving our reading scores in the state,” Sen. Lindsey Tichenor said.

The legislation also requires the KDE to make programming and funding recommendations to the Interim Joint Committee on Education by Oct. 1 every year.

Kentucky Department of Education