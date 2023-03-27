Kona Ice, based in NKY, earns spot on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 Hall of Fame list















After earning a spot on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list earlier this year, Kona Ice, the philanthropic shaved ice business, was named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s first-ever Franchise 500 Hall of Fame list.

This prestigious list honors the elite franchise brands that have ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 ranking for ten or more consecutive years. Kona Ice earned its place in the Hall of Fame by ranking in every Franchise 500 for the last 11 years.

“It’s such an honor to be recognized in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list for 11 years in a row,” said Tony Lamb, founder and president of Kona Ice.

“We’re incredibly proud of the strong growth that Kona Ice has accomplished in the past 16 years, and this ranking is a testament to all the hard work from our dedicated Kona Ice family. We’re eager to keep this momentum going in 2023 by expanding into new markets, cultivating lasting relationships with franchisees, and creating an even larger fan base.”

Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 has been evaluating and ranking franchise opportunities for 44 years. The company’s proprietary ranking formula analyzes brands based on more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. The ranking grows more competitive each year—1,321 companies applied for a chance at a spot in the top 500 in 2023—and only 49 franchise brands have managed to rank every year for the last 25 years or more, thus earning a spot in the 2023 Hall of Fame.

Kona Ice continues to be committed to philanthropy in the communities it serves, raising $135 million in total donations nationwide since 2007. In addition to its monetary giveback, Kona provides guests with full customization. Kona Ice’s innovative self-service dispensing system, the Flavorwave, supplies guests with hundreds of delicious flavor combinations.