Kentucky’s Antonio Reeves shares SEC Sixth Man of Year honor; Oscar Tshiebwe on All-SEC first team

Antonio Reeves made his mark in his first season at Kentucky.

Reeves was named Southeastern Conference Co-Sixth-Man of the Year. Reeves shared the award with Alabama’s Jahvon Quinerly. Reeves scored a career-high 37 points to lead the Wildcats to an 88-79 win over Arkansas on Saturday.

Playing in the absence of injured point guards Cason Wallace and Shavir Wheeler, Reeves turned in career performance.

“I mean they could have had both of those other guys play and, combined, couldn’t do what Reeves did. He played as good as any player that I’ve seen since I’ve been coaching here at Arkansas,” said Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman. “He played phenomenal. Those other two guys did not play and they put the ball in his hands. He made great decisions and missed five shots.

“He scored 37 points on 17 shots. So the productivity for Reeves? How many guys can score 37 points on 17 shots? It doesn’t happen.”

During the regular season, Reeves averaged 14.2 points per game and led the Wildcats with 71 3-pointers. He scored double figures in 11 games and eclipsed the 20-point mark eight times this season.

Oscar Tshiebwe was named to the All-SEC first team, while Kentucky freshmen Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston were named to the All-SEC Freshman team. Tshiebwe is averaging a double-double with 16.4 points and 13.1 rebounds per game.

Tshiebwe has recorded 18 double-double performances, including six games that have featured at least 20 points and 15 rebounds.

He scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 24 rebounds in a 85-71 win over Georgia on Jan. 17 at Rupp Arena.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of something like this,” Georgia coach Mike White said. “Thirty-seven and 24, 11 offensive rebounds and drew 12 fouls, and shot 12 of 20 with three steals. Credit him, his motor, his toughness, and his physicality—he played well. We didn’t match it at all.”

Wallace averaged 11.7 points per game, fourth on the team. Livingston produced 6.3 points per game in his first year with the Wildcats.

Alabama freshman Brandon Miller was tabbed as the SEC Payer of the Year, while Buzz Williams (Texas A&M) and Jerry Stackhouse (Vanderbilt) were named Co-Coaches of the Year.

The Wildcats are the No. 3 seed in the Southeastern Conference Tournament and will play in the tournament quarterfinals at 9:30 p.m. (ET). Kentucky will play either LSU, Georgia or Vanderbilt. The Commodores will play the winner of the LSU-Georgia contest on Thursday.

Kentucky leads the SEC with 31 tournament titles, including seven during the John Calipari era. The Wildcats are 135-28 in the tournament and have compiled a 46-11 record in the quarterfinals.

No. 2 seed Texas A&M, Auburn (7) and Arkansas (10) are in Kentucky’s bracket.