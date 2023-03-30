Kentucky Transportation Cabinet agrees to speed reduction for U.S. 42 in downtown Union















Following requests from Union Mayor Larry Solomon, state Senator John Schickel, R-Union, and local residents, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has agreed to reduce the speed limit on U.S. 42 in downtown Union, between Frogtown Road and Old Union Road, from 55 mph to 45 mph.

“This is something I’ve been working on for a year on behalf of the mayor and my constituents,” Schickel said.

“With the development of the Union Town Plan and other development this will make our community safer and more pedestrian friendly. I am grateful to call the city my home. I want to especially thank Mayor Solomon and our area’s chief district engineer, Bob Yeager for their efforts.”

Signage reflecting the new speed limit will be installed in the near future.

Office of Senator John Schickel