Kentucky communities brace for Medicaid renewals as COVID-era protections set to expire in April















By Nadia Ramlagan

Public News Service

Around 250,000 Kentuckians will soon need to submit new documentation to stay on Medicaid, and health advocates say they’re working to prevent confusion on eligibility when COVID-era protections expire next month.

The state plans to send out the first batch of renewal notices in April. According to state data, adult Medicaid enrollment has grown by 29% since the start of the pandemic.

Emily Beauregard with Kentucky Voices for Health said one in three Kentuckians now relies on Medicaid for health coverage.

“So that’s what makes this an all-hands-on-deck effort,” said Beauregard, “to make sure that no one who’s eligible loses coverage simply because they missed a notice or submitted the wrong paperwork.”

The Kentucky Department for Medicaid Services is also hosting a series of one-hour virtual sessions aimed at helping community groups and stakeholders understand the renewal process and boost outreach.

The sessions are being held this Thursday, as well as Wednesday March 22, and Monday March 27. Visit MedicaidUnwinding.ky.gov for more information.

Beauregard said the meetings are public and encourages anyone to attend.

“People should come with questions about the renewal process, ideas for outreach and community education,” said Beauregard, “and be ready to share what’s working or what isn’t working in their communities when it comes to completing Medicaid renewals.”

Residents can update their information and find their renewal month at kynect.ky.gov, by calling the Kynect hotline at 855-459-6328, or by asking their health provider to check the KYHealthNet portal.

Beauregard noted that residents should also keep an eye on their mailboxes for renewal letters that will outline next steps.