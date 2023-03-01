Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon releases Statewide Single Audit of accounts for Fiscal Year 2022















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon released the first volume of the annual Statewide Single Audit of the Commonwealth of Kentucky (SSWAK) for Fiscal Year 2022.

The SSWAK Volume 1 report for Fiscal Year 2022 has 15 audit findings, including for the Finance and Administration Cabinet, Office of Unemployment Insurance, Department of Agriculture, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and the Department of Parks. Of the 15 findings included this year, eight are repeat findings from the SSWAK Volume 1 audit for Fiscal Year 2021.

“Considering the Fiscal Year 2021 SSWAK Volume 1 audit had 19 findings, this year’s audit shows some improvements by state government cabinets and agencies,” Harmon said. “But the audit report also reveals repeat issues in areas that have been problematic for the last few years. I urge those agencies with repeat findings to take immediate action to correct them. It is the least we can do for those who provide funding to state government, the taxpayers of Kentucky.”

Of the 15 findings in the SSWAK Volume 1 audit report for FY22, five are considered material weaknesses related to internal controls and 10 are identified as significant deficiencies relating to internal controls and/or what they termed “noncompliances.”

“As always, I want to publicly recognize and applaud the outstanding work of our state government auditing staff for their hard work on this year’s SSWAK Volume 1 report,” Harmon pointed out. “Their commitment to making sure Kentucky state government is operating in an efficient, effective, and ethical manner is indicative of the ‘Follow the Data’ philosophy the Auditor’s office has operated under during my administration.”

The complete report can be found on the State auditor’s website. Volume 2 of the SSWAK, which covers Kentucky’s compliance with federal grant requirements, will be released in the coming weeks.