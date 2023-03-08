Kentucky Arts Council accepting nominations for 2023 Governor’s Awards in the Arts















The Kentucky Arts Council is accepting nominations through April 7 for the 2023 Governor’s Awards in the Arts.

The awards recognize individuals and organizations that have made extraordinary and significant contributions to the arts in Kentucky. The nomination process is coordinated by the arts council.

“Governor’s Awards in the Arts nominations play a large role in shining light on the best the arts have to offer across the entire commonwealth,” said Chris Cathers, arts council executive director. “I would encourage anyone who knows about significant contributors to the arts, either as individuals or organizations, to make a nomination in one of the Governor’s Awards categories.”

Eligibility is specific to each of the nine award categories:

• Milner Award – Outstanding philanthropic, artistic or other contributions to the arts • Artist Award – Lifetime achievement in the arts • Business Award – Outstanding interest in and support of the arts • Community Arts Award – Positive impact in the community through the arts • Education Award – Significant contribution to arts in education • Folk Heritage Award – Outstanding effort to perpetuate and promote unique and diverse artistic traditions in Kentucky • Government Award – Significant support for the arts through government action • Media Award – Commitment to bringing the arts to the attention of the public • National Award – Achievement of national prominence in the arts

Eligible nominees must be residents of Kentucky, organizations located in Kentucky, or have close ties to Kentucky. Nominees in the National Award category can live outside Kentucky but must be Kentucky natives. Past recipients and posthumous nominees are not eligible.

For guidelines, instructions and nomination forms, visit the Kentucky Arts Council website.

Kentucky Arts Council