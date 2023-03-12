Inidana-bred Nobody Listens claims first victory outside home state with win in Big Daddy Stakes















Matt Kwiatkowski, Jason Kaylor and Roger Browning’s fleet-footed Indiana-bred Nobody Listens returned to the winner’s circle for the 10th time in his 20-start career in Saturday night’s $93,500 Big Daddy Stakes at Turfway Park.

Trained by Tim Eggleston and ridden by Joe Ramos, Nobody Listens coasted six furlongs in 1:09.17.

Ramos and Nobody Listens left no doubt on their early plans in the Big Daddy and hustled to the early lead. Nobody Listens was momentarily joined on his inside by Bad Beat Brian and the duo blasted an opening quarter-mile in :22.38.

As the field continued their journey up the backstretch, Nobody Listens shook clear of his early rival and skittered a half-mile in :44.60. At the top of the lane, Night Time and jockey Chris Landeros attempted rally to the outside of Nobody Listens, who opened up a two-length margin turning for home. In deep stretch, Nobody Listens was able to hold Night Time at bay by a neck to record his first victory outside the state of Indiana.

Nobody Listens awarded his backers with $2 mutuel payoffs of $9.88, $6.52 and $4.54. Night Time returned $4.82 and $3.04 while Candy Overload closed from last and paid $2.96.

The ever-consistent Nobody Listens now sports a stout overall record of 20-10-6-1 with purse earnings of $422,806. Ramos has been aboard Nobody Listens for all 10 of his victories.

Nobody Listens is a 5-year-old gelded son of Conveyance out of the Chapel Royal mare Royalesque. He was bred in the Hoosier State by Southern Chase Farm, Inc, Karen Dodd and Greg Dodd.

The Big Daddy Stakes is named in memory of the longtime racing official Rick Leigh, who died in 2020 at age 73.

Racing at Turfway Park will resume Wednesday for a special makeup program. First post is 5:55 p.m.

