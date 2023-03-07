Horizon Community Funds, YMCA of Greater Cincinnati partner to create new nonprofit fund















Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky and the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati have partnered to create a new nonprofit fund. This collaboration will enhance the Y’s ability to impact community members through their programs and services. The establishment of the fund comes as the Y readies to launch their 2023 Annual Campaign.

“The YMCA has been a staple in Northern Kentucky for well over a century,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “We are confident this fund will help the Y transform even more lives in our community.”

The mission of the YMCA is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. The Y focuses on transforming lives and helping each other achieve goals, with an emphasis on connecting with the community. Their work strives to strengthen the mind and spirit in addition to the physical body. The Y supports the community and seeks to provide the necessary resources to improve and achieve one’s goals.

“I am excited to join Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky in creating this new fund partnership,” commented Jorge Perez, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati. “The YMCA has been a part of the Northern Kentucky community for more than 170 years and we hope to continue to transform lives in the community for generations to come. I believe this partnership allows us to impact and strengthen our Northern Kentucky neighbors in a more meaningful way as we continue to lean in and meet the changing needs of our community.”

Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort.

Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come or they can opt to make a non-endowed gift which provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky.

Horizon Community Funds offers donors and fund holders a deep connection to Northern Kentucky, including its nonprofits and needs.