Governor signs addiction-recovery bills regarding housing, direct insurance payments to facilities















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

During a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda on Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear signed two pieces of legislation designed to support ongoing efforts to help Kentuckians who are fighting addiction.

House Bill 248, sponsored by Rep. Samara Heavrin, R-Leitchfield, supports recovery housing by setting requirements for certification, operation and oversight of these residences. It is also aimed at helping these resources be more accessible and equitable.

“Our hope is potential barriers can be identified like location, transportation and language services accommodations, and that programs can be created to overcome these obstacles and get more people the quality care they need,” Beshear said.

“As our Commonwealth faces addiction head on, we are forced to have more and more options for recovery,” Heavrin said. “HB 248 provides guidelines for those interested in operating a recovery house, to ensure consistent standards of care and services across the state.”

The measure passed both the House and Senate without a dissenting vote.

HB 148, sponsored by Rep. Russell Webber, R-Shepherdsville, will ensure direct payments from health insurance to the facilities providing addiction recovery care. The legislation is designed to not just help with the direct payments, but make things easier for those receiving treatment and their family members involved.

In signing both bills, Beshear stated, “My faith teaches me that there are second chances in this life and that we are all our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers. To help every Kentuckian reach their full potential, we must live out our faith and values and help those struggling overcome. Let me tell you, this isn’t a battle that is going to be won in a day. We have to fight for the inches that become the miles of progress thanks to a lot of folks working together.”

Read both bills in their entirety at the following links: House Bill 248 and House Bill 148.