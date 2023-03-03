Governor awards more than $1 million in funding to 14 Campbell County nonprofit organizations















Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday presented more than $1 million to 14 local nonprofits in Campbell County as part of his commitment to invest in communities across the Commonwealth.

“The nonprofits we’re celebrating today are changing lives in Campbell County and beyond,” said Gov. Beshear. “As a dad, there is nothing more important to me than investing in Kentucky families and making sure they have all the opportunities they could hope for right here.”

The awards come from the Nonprofit Assistance Fund, which is helping organizations across Kentucky recover from the effects of the pandemic. The funding comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and Gov. Beshear supported the allocation by the 2022 General Assembly. This fund will provide one-time direct relief payments to support the mission and long-term sustainability of each eligible nonprofit.

“The funds in support of Brighton Center and Brighton Properties were a true blessing to our work of ensuring those we serve are financially stable, independent and have the best quality of life possible,” said Brighton Center President and CEO Wonda Winkler. “Specifically, we are using the funds to support our workforce development and emergency assistance efforts and to ensure that families have access to housing that is affordable at 30% of their income.”

The nonprofits are:

• The Brighton Center with $100,000;

• Brighton Properties with $100,000;

• Holly Hill Child & Family Solutions with $100,000;

• Inspiring Service, doing business as Cincinnati Cares, with $100,000;

• R-3 Restorations, doing business as Reset Ministries, with $100,000;

• The WAVE Foundation at Newport Aquarium with $100,000;

• The Wood Hudson Cancer Research Laboratory with $100,000;

• The World Affairs Council of Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky with $100,000;

• Highland United Methodist Church with $80,078.77;

• Alexandria United Methodist Church with $71,268.24;

• The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra with $49,604;

• Pones with $45,557.57;

• National Alliance on Mental Illness Northern Kentucky with $26,550; and

• The Carpenter Art Enamel Foundation with $7,423.

“This grant will help fund the Wood Hudson Cancer Research Laboratory Undergraduate Research Education Program as well as our cancer research projects,” said Dr. Julia Carter, president of Wood Hudson Cancer Research Laboratory.

“This gift means more people will have access to mental health support in our community,” said NAMI of Northern Kentucky Executive Director Michelle McMullen. “It will allow us to partner with first responders to be trained in crisis intervention so more people affected by mental illness get help – not handcuffs. This investment will help us reach more youth in our community to ensure they know they are not alone. Because of this money, we will be able to continue to provide and grow our free programs.”

“Due to the pandemic, our funding and capacity was drastically reduced which greatly affected our ability to meet the needs of our local community and global education efforts,” said Michelle Glandorf, executive director of World Affairs Council of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. “This support will help us to rebuild staff capacity as well as provide high-quality programming for students in Kentucky schools such as our global summer camp with Covington Independent Public Schools. In addition, this will further advance our mission to work together to make Kentucky more welcoming for everyone. Thank you for this life-changing funding for those we serve.”

Other representatives of the nonprofits receiving funding expressed similar gratitude for support of their efforts to sustain and continue services.

Governor’s Office