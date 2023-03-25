Governor Andy Beshear issues veto of Senate Bill 150 banning gender-affirming care for minors















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday vetoed Senate Bill 150, which, among other things, would ban puberty blockers, gender-affirming surgery, and cross-sex hormones for those under age 18.

He explained to reporters the reason for his veto by saying, “It tears away the freedom of parents to make important medical decisions about their children. It tears away the freedom of parents to help determine what their child’s name is, and how they are referred to. Every single child is a child of God, that’s what my faith teaches me, and all the available data shows it would cause an increase in teen suicide. I think we’re supposed to be in the suicide prevention business.”

Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, the bill’s sponsor, stated, “Parents should look at this veto as a slap in the face. It’s clear Gov. Beshear cares more about woke ideologues and D.C. bureaucrats than parents and students here in Kentucky. I look forward to the legislature overriding this veto and protecting children from the irreparable harm of gender transition surgeries by making SB 150 law.”

The Human Rights Campaign supported the veto.

“We sincerely thank Gov. Beshear for rejecting this discriminatory legislation that was snuck through the legislature in the final hours of sessions. This bill is nothing but a desperate and cruel effort by extremist politicians in Kentucky to stigmatize, marginalize and erase the LGBTQ+ community, particularly transgender youth.

The ACLU-KY agreed. “SB 150 was rushed through the legislative process in a shameful, secretive process at the 11th hour. Trans Kentuckians, medical and mental health professionals, and accredited professional associations pleaded with lawmakers to listen to the experts, not harmful rhetoric based in fear and hate. Their pleas fell on deaf ears as the General Assembly passed the bill in a matter of hours.”

Two Republican gubernatorial candidates also weighed in.

Agriculture Commission Ryan Quarles noted, “By vetoing this bill, Andy has shown his views more closely align with the radical far-left rather than that of Kentuckians. Gender reassignment surgeries for children and minors should not be allowed in Kentucky and teachers should have certain protections in the classroom when it comes to their own personal beliefs.”

Attorney General Daniel Cameron said if he were governor, he would have absolutely signed SB 150. “Even many liberal European countries are putting the brakes on these surgeries and other gender therapies for minors. Meanwhile in America, Democrats call it extreme to oppose chemical castration and gender mutilation of minors.”

It takes a simple majority to override a governor’s vetoes. Since the final vote on the bill was 30-7 in the Senate and 75-22 in the House, an override appears likely.

Beshear also vetoed these bills passed by the General Assembly. See details here.

Joint Resolution 69

EPA’s Board of Radon Safety

SB 37

Pharmacists in change of out-of-state pharmacies must be licensed in Kentucky

SB 65

nullifies an administrative regulation and declaring an emergency

SB 107

Establishing a Board of Education Nomination Committee/apppointment of Education Commissioner

SB 122

Designating areas around Capitol and Annex allocating parking spaces

SB 226

Environmental permitting and the Clean Water Act

SB 241

Conservation easement acquisition and the Dept. of Fish & Wildlife Resources

HB 4

Merchant electric generating facilities

HB 329

Government contact review

HB 395

Oversight of governmental information technology resource

HB 519

Tourist and convention commissions in counties containing a first class city of a consolidated local government

HB 568

Public defender system