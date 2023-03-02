Girl Scouts’ National Cookie Weekend coming; support entrepreneurship, financial literacy















Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) will celebrate female entrepreneurship and leadership during National Cookie Weekend 2023 Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, March 3, 4 & 5 –– a weekend dedicated to driving awareness for the Girl Scout Cookie Financial Literacy Program.

Through cookie sales, customers can support young female entrepreneurs on their journey to learn about business and become community leaders. This weekend, cookies will be available from Kentucky Girl Scouts at in-person booths at a variety of locations throughout Northern Kentucky including Florence Mall, The Party Source, Lowes in Florence, Sam’s and Walmart locations.

“Kentucky Girl Scouts gain supplemental learning opportunities– money management, goal setting, decision making, people skills, and business ethics– through cookie sales which contributes to preparedness in their future endeavors,” noted Susan Douglas, CEO, GSKWR.

Ways to Buy Cookies and Support Kentucky Girl Scouts

During National Cookie Weekend, and throughout the entire Girl Scout Cookie Season, customers located in Northern Kentucky can purchase cookies online or in person at nearby booths. The last day for booth sales is Sunday, March 26 with the 2023 cookie season officially ending Monday, March 27.

Customers can place cookie orders online using the Smart Cookies platform. This online tool offers direct shipment and in person local delivery for all cookie orders, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills. In addition to this, customers can also use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, a platform that highlights where local girls will be hosting in-person booths.

For customers who can’t visit an in-person cookie booth in Northern Kentucky, cookies can be ordered online from a Northern Kentucky troop using the Digital Cookie platform.

All proceeds from cookie sales stay local and are truly girl-focused, with 19% funding camp programs and properties, 19% towards troop proceeds and rewards, and 33% towards membership, volunteer development and program support. The cookie sales support the vital programming that gives girls from all economic levels and backgrounds the equal opportunity to learn and develop life skills leaving a lifelong impact on Kentucky’s future female leaders.