Gary Jeff Walker celebrates 26 years at WLW radio — a ‘winner in the war of attrition’ and loving every bit















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

It’s a lifetime.

In radio.

Gary Jeff Walker celebrated 26 years at the same radio station – in the same timeslot – on Saturday with his friends.

“I admit I’m extremely grateful for all my opportunities in this business,” the 62-year-old native of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “I guess you can say I’m a winner in the war of attrition.”

Walker has been hosting the Saturday Morning Edition on 700-WLW Radio – 5- 9 a.m. – the past 26 years, which is more than a lifetime in the radio business.

On Saturday, he took the After Show Party to Huddle’s Café – 628 Monmouth Street, Newport – to celebrate by singing and guitar-playing with his buddy, Chris Toins.

Walker is no stranger to music – all kinds, from Top 40 to Country to Rock.

“I got the radio bug listening to music when I was around seven years-old,” he said. “We lived just outside Chicago, and I was able to hear deejays from WLS and WCFL. I was hooked. That’s what I wanted to do.”

And he did just that.

His first on-air non-paying gig was WVCP-FM, at Volunteer State Junior College – and his first paid gig was in June, 1980.

“I was hired at WHIN-AM in Gallitin, Tenn.,” he said, “And no, I really wasn’t nervous at all since I had all that college radio experience under my belt.”

Top 40 – Elton John – was his play sheet.

Then it moved to Rock – at 96 WKOS in Murfreesboro, Tenn. “It was 96.3 FM,” he said, “And I became a Rock Jock. That station was – and is a leader – today it’s JACK-FM.”

Like a minor-league baseball player, Gary Jeff Walker continued to climb the radio tree. Next stop – Chattanooga, Tenn. KZ106.

“Here,” he said, “I felt like a Rock Star as a deejay. We were the No. 1 station with Album Rock. And since we were so close to Alabama, well, we also played Country.”

But the big transition for Gary Jeff Walker came in 1988 doing afternoons in Nashville.

“I went for some lunch and I heard Rush Limbaugh for the very first time on radio,” he said, “And the second I heard him, I knew that was what I eventually wanted to do – talk radio.”

Fast forward to 1997 and the dream became a reality when he got the chance to host that morning slot on 700-WLW – a spot he hasn’t relinquished since.

“The best part of doing this morning show is the ability to connect with people,” he said.

The Saturday show includes all the elements – news, traffic, weather and sports – and an added feature – various guests from in and around town.

The regulars, Gary Jeff calls them.

“Actually, there’s nothing like it on the radio,” he said, “It’s basically a combination of humor and information.”

Appointment listening is the term he uses – people tune in to hear the guests as well as the characters.

“God has blessed me,” he said, “I’ve been very lucky.”

Gary Jeff reached his 26th on-air birthday.

In radio – that’s a lifetime.