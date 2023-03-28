Four NKY law enforcement officers among 31 graduates of latest DOCJT basic training academy















Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 31 law enforcement officers from agencies across the state have graduated the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) basic training academy. These law enforcement officers will now serve and protect the Commonwealth to create safer communities.

“We look forward to the good work you will do once you return to your communities,” Gov. “Congratulations to these 31 men and women who have dedicated themselves to 20 weeks of extensive basic training,” said Gov. Beshear. “I ask the Commonwealth to join me and First Lady Beshear in prayer for a safe and fulfilling career of service for these heroes.”

DOCJT is committed to providing officers with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to protect the diverse communities they serve. The graduates of Class 536 received more than 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias-related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

The ever-changing nature of public safety and protection requires DOCJT to remain on the cutting edge of law enforcement training practices. This includes providing officers and recruits with latest technology training and legal information available to protect the diverse communities they serve. Advancements in training, facilities and instruction are made often, allowing DOCJT trainers and trainees to have the most possible resources at their disposal.

The 31 graduating law enforcement officers are ready to wear the badge of honor along with the other 1,115 Kentuckians who have completed their basic training since December 2019. They will work together to create a Commonwealth that is safer for all Kentuckians now and into the future.

“I am proud of your commitment to learning the skills and knowledge presented in the Basic Training Academy and wish you success in implementing this training in your home communities,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “You now carry with you the responsibility of serving with honor, integrity, fairness and transparency. Take this responsibility to heart and the people you protect will see how much you care.”

The Beshear-Coleman Administration is proud to welcome the 31 new law enforcement officers into the partnership of public safety. Along with all those currently serving in law enforcement, graduates will play key roles in the ongoing effort of making each of Kentucky’s communities safer.

Class 536 graduates and their agencies are:

• Jason D. Adams, Letcher County Sheriff’s Office

• Hannah Adkinson, Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office

• Lukas S. Atterbury, Nicholasville Police Department

• Christopher M. Beavers, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office

• Nathan R. Beikman, Independence Police Department

• Gregory J. Black, Clinton Police Department

• Johnathon A. Botner, Shepherdsville Police Department

• Paul L. Browning IV, Radcliff Police Department

• Samson J. Churchwell, Bell County Sheriff’s Office

• Jared K. Colebank, Shepherdsville Police Department

• Ashley L. Copeland, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office

• Logan A. Crabtree, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office

• DaRon T. Crump, Maysville Police Department

• Brad A. Durr, Simpsonville Police Department

• Landen C. Duvall, Boyd County Sheriff’s Office

• DaShawn M. Fleming, Shively Police Department

• Christopher O. Fraley, Richmond Police Department

• Aaron M. Gunterman, Greenville Police Department

• Ricky A. Hammers, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

• Nicholas S. Kerney, Radcliff Police Department

• Jacob I. Kersey, Glasgow Police Department

• Ryan W. Kilmer, Florence Police Department

• Travis M. Lovell, Florence Police Department

• Blake M. Muzik, Mt. Washington Police Department

• Therman T. Pearson, Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office

• Matthew B. Proffitt, Mt. Washington Police Department

• Anthony S. Rayburn, Edmonton Police Department

• Shylier D. Ringgold, Richmond Police Department

• Jaden C. Spencer, Russellville Police Department

• Nathan D. Strunk, Independence Police Department

• Brennen S. Walton, Harrodsburg Police Department

DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriff’s deputies, university police, and airport police throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies.

Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training