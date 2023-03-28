Former GOP officials, including Trey Grayson, heard in radio ads urging no override of SB 150 veto















Fairness Campaign on Monday launched statewide radio ads on 90 iHeartRadio stations featuring two prominent Republicans opposed to Senate Bill 150, former Kentucky Secretary of State Trey Grayson of NKY, now an attorney, and former State Representative Bob Heleringer.

The ads will run through Tuesday, ahead of the Kentucky General Assembly’s final two days March 29 and 30 to consider overriding governor vetoes.

Governor Andy Beshear issued a strongly-worded veto message against Senate Bill 150 last Friday after the legislature scrambled to pass one of the strictest anti-trans bills in the nation in its final hours before the veto period.

Senate Bill 150 would ban transgender kids from accessing gender-affirming medical care, allow teachers and school administrators to disrespect transgender students by using incorrect names and pronouns, force transgender students to use specific restrooms and school facilities and censor the teaching of LGBTQ identity and topics at all grade levels in Kentucky public schools.

Listen to Trey Grayson radio ad

Grayson radio ad text:

I’m Republican former Secretary of State Trey Grayson and I represent the Fairness Campaign. I’m a conservative who can’t believe state lawmakers are working in the final days to take rights away from Kentucky parents with Senate Bill 150. They want to overrule parents and doctors when it comes to care for transgender kids. Join me in asking your state senator and representative to oppose Senate Bill 150 and preserve parents’ rights. Visit Fairness.org/ActNow.

Listen to Bob Heleringer radio ad

Heleringer radio ad text:

This is former State Representative Bob Heleringer. I’m a Republican that served 23 years in Frankfort. Did we wait almost a century to get the majority just to wage an all-out war against defenseless transgender children? Wow! What a bad look for the party of Abraham Lincoln. I’m asking my former colleagues to speak out against Senate Bill 150 or any bill that discriminates against anybody. Let’s treat all God’s children with “malice toward none and charity for all.”

Fairness Campaign