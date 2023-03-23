Five NKU teams to present business ideas during KY Pitch competition April 2 at Frazier History Museum















Five teams from Northern Kentucky University are among 16 from across Kentucky that will present their innovative and passionate ideas during KY Pitch, Kentucky’s largest collegiate business pitch competition.

The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs and the Frazier History Museum team-up to present the contest on Apri 2 starting at 10 a.m. at the Frazier Museum in Louisville. The public is invited to root for Kentucky’s future innovators and business leaders as they compete for tens of thousands of dollars in funding.

The teams, representing colleges from across the Commonwealth, will pitch their business ideas and field questions from a panel of judges. Up to $40,000 in prize money is at stake to help fund the future of the winning enterprises.

“Kentucky’s students are leading the way to a brighter future and that is always clear when you see the bright, creative and innovative participants at any GSE event,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I am grateful to both GSE and the Frazier History Museum for partnering together to offer another rewarding experience for our students to showcase their hard work and dedication.”

The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE) runs KY Pitch, which features two different categories for the teams of collegiate entrepreneurs. The Exploratory Track is for early-stage business ideas, while the Developed Track is for businesses closer to being launched or are already operating. Monetary prizes are awarded in both tracks. To be eligible for the prize money, businesses must be based in Kentucky as they grow over the next few years.

“From high school through college and into the business world, GSE identifies, inspires, and empowers Kentucky’s future innovators,” said Anne Jewell, President and CEO of the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs. “Our goal is to help drive economic growth across the Commonwealth by supporting the business dreams of students who have the grit, drive, and passion to be Bluegrass entrepreneurs and create jobs here.”

The KY Pitch competition will be staged in the heart of Frazier’s Kentucky Rivalries exhibition, which spotlights the most iconic competitors and showdowns in the history of the Bluegrass State.

The competition is included with regular admission to the Frazier, and a special $10 ticket price is being offered in celebration of GSE’s 10th Anniversary. Guests must mention KY Pitch to receive the discounted ticket rate. Spectators will be able to come and go during the contest. The Exploratory Track will compete first, followed by the Developed Track in the afternoon.

The college teams and their business ideas slated for KY Pitch are listed below. Winners will be announced at 3:15 p.m. The schedule is subject to change:

Exploratory Track

10:10 a.m.- Unify, University of Louisville

10:22 a.m.- Auntie’s Soulfood and Sweets, Sullivan University

10:34 a.m.- Girly Pumps, Northern Kentucky University

10:46 a.m.- IHSA Show Manager, Midway University

10:58 a.m.- Honestly Me, Sullivan University

11:10 a.m.- FinWise, Northern Kentucky University

11:22 a.m.- Helix Headgear, Midway University

11:34 a.m.- Northern Lift, Eastern Kentucky University

11:48 a.m.- Simulation777, Morehead State University

Developed Track

1:00 p.m. – enVee, Sullivan University

1:15 p.m. – JAC Landcare, Northern Kentucky University

1:30 p.m. – Farm Transition Academy, Morehead State University

1:45 p.m. – Midwest Mulberry, University of Kentucky

2:00 p.m. – Sonder Media, Northern Kentucky University

2:15 p.m. – Breezy, University of Kentucky

2:30 p.m. – Muscara Software Solutions, Northern Kentucky University

Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs